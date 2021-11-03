This Cheap Lighting Hack Will Upgrade Your Apartment & Impress Your Guests

When it comes to decorating my space, I’m a minimalist. As in, I put little to no effort into sprucing up my walls or amping up my bedding. It’s not that I don’t want to have a Pinterest-esque area that I can unwind in. It’s just, well, I’m lazy. I’d rather take a nap or read a book than look up aesthetically pleasing mood boards. So, when I found a home decor hack that takes no effort at all to utilize, I jumped on it. And I’m glad I did, because house guest after house guest has been impressed by this trick.

So what is it? A smart light bulb.

Oh, were you expecting something sexier like a pack of framed photos you can buy to create an artsy gallery wall? Jokes on you, because this is the hottest home hack around. See, what makes this light bulb so great—and worthy of an article praising it—is its ability to completely transform your space in seconds.

This isn’t your ordinary light bulb. It’s an LED smart bulb that has different colored hues you can display. 16 million different colors, to be exact. This is undoubtedly the most intelligent piece of lighting I’ve ever come across. It connects through WiFi to smart speakers like Alexa or Google Home, and can also be controlled via an app. This way, you can easily go from one color option to the next, by simply lifting one finger.

Nook Smart Light

Usually $46, you can get a pack of two on sale right now for just $23. But that’s not where the savings end. If you enter the discount code STYLECASTER15 at checkout, you’ll snag an additional 15% off. Call it a pre-Black Friday miracle.

This is my party trick when I have friends around. If we’re getting ready to go out, it’s always fun to bust out the purple and blue lighting to build excitement. If I need some serenity in my home, I go for the orange. Otherwise, I stick to the classic warm white color it offers. It really is so satisfying to watch your room flip from one shade to the next, and I credit this bulb for helping me change my mood from tired and cranky to wired and content.

Along with the changing colors, I often rely on the light to maintain a quality sleep schedule. The smart bulb can be scheduled through your app to dim once it gets close to your bed time, and increase in light when you’re waking up. It’s impressively calming, and energizing, depending on the time of day.

What’s more: I feel good about using this light staple. Per the brand, it decreases the energy consumption you’d use with a normal bulb by about 80%—and it lasts for a whopping 20,000 hours (that’s 833.33 days). So, you get a color-changing light bulb, sleep schedule reminder, and energy-saver all in one $23 purchase.

How’s that for a hot home hack?