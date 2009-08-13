Name: Misha Nonoo and Deborah Lyons

Age: 23, 26

Occupation: Designers and Creative Directors

Location: NYC

Misha Nonoo And Deborah Lyons, originally from England, a now New York City based duo, teamed up to launch NoNoo Lyons. Focusing mainly on the classic staple for every women, the jacket, NoNoo Lyons pays close attention to detail and craftsmanship. They have been picked up by Henri Bendel, Takashimaya, and Intermix. A menswear collaboration is a project that could be popping up pretty soon.

1. What is your go-to shopping destination?

M&D: Whole Foods and Borough Market

2. How would you describe yourself in one sentence?

M&D: Multi-dimensional, despotic, energetic, sadistic, and ADD



3. What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

M: An assistant

D: A holiday

4. Who are your favorite designers?

M & D: Alaia, Givenchy, and Alexander McQueen.



5. What is your favorite tradition?

M & D: Burning man!

6. If your life were made into a movie, whom would you want to star as you? Why?

M: Johnny Depp– I think he’d look amazing as a woman, his eyes made up in Pirates say it all…

D: Grace Jones

7. If you had a time machine, which style era would you visit first?

M: Victorian England or 40’s Paris

D: 2025



8. If you could be on the cover of any magazine in the world, what would it be and what would you wear?

M: V Magazine – Nothing

D: Vanity Fair – Nothing but a jacket and high heels…

9. If you could emulate the style of a fictional character, who would it be?

M: The Mad Hatter

D: Harry Potter

10. Tell us about the five pieces you find yourself buying, wearing, and replacing over and over again.

M&D: Jackets, jeans, lingerie, tank tops, and flat sandals.

11. What is one beauty product you can’t imagine living life without?

M: Nude Moisturizer

D: James Brown shampoo and conditioner

12. Tell us about your signature drink- what is it, where do you get it?

M: French martini or Krug in Paris

D: Pol Roger, Winston Churchill. Buckingham Palace, London.

13. It’s your Final Supper– who’s there and what meal do you ask for?



M: Debs and shepherds pie.

D: Nooni and a cheese plate.

14. What movie could you watch 30 times and still love unconditionally??

D: Live and Let Die – James Bond

M: La Dolce Vita

15. What theme song best describes your life?

M&D: “Manhattan” by Kings of Leon.

16. What inspires you?



D&M: People, markets, travel, art, architecture, and contrast.



17. What’s next?



D&M: A trip back home to London, a pop-up store in NY fashion week, and burning man!