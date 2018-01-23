The Definitive Valentine’s Day Gift Guide—for Yourself

Valentine’s Day is divisive. For some, it’s a vision of candy, bouquets, candlelit dinners in prix-fixe restaurants, and romance for days. For others, it’s more unappealing than the plague. Of course, your feelings on the holiday probably have a lot to do with whether you’re single or in a relationship, but plenty of coupled-up folks also dislike V-Day, and plenty of unattached women love it. Really, like anything else, it all comes down to how you play the game.

Above all, on Valentine’s Day, Galentine’s Day (ugh), or whatever you want to call February 14, we think the most important thing to keep in mind is treating yourself to something special. Sure, you might be meeting your boo in the evening for a night on the town, but even if you have a special someone, that doesn’t mean you can’t get yourself a special something.

Whether you’re into pampering your body (fancy shower gel + heavenly candle = level-five bath) or you’re in the mood for a diamond ring that won’t make your next credit card payment bounce (we found the perfect one for $169), you’re sure to find something that catches your eye in this guide—sparkly or otherwise.