The Definitive Valentine’s Day Gift Guide—for Yourself

The Definitive Valentine’s Day Gift Guide—for Yourself

Valentine’s Day is divisive. For some, it’s a vision of candy, bouquets, candlelit dinners in prix-fixe restaurants, and romance for days. For others, it’s more unappealing than the plague. Of course, your feelings on the holiday probably have a lot to do with whether you’re single or in a relationship, but plenty of coupled-up folks also dislike V-Day, and plenty of unattached women love it. Really, like anything else, it all comes down to how you play the game.

Above all, on Valentine’s Day, Galentine’s Day (ugh), or whatever you want to call February 14, we think the most important thing to keep in mind is treating yourself to something special. Sure, you might be meeting your boo in the evening for a night on the town, but even if you have a special someone, that doesn’t mean you can’t get yourself a special something.

Whether you’re into pampering your body (fancy shower gel + heavenly candle = level-five bath) or you’re in the mood for a diamond ring that won’t make your next credit card payment bounce (we found the perfect one for $169), you’re sure to find something that catches your eye in this guide—sparkly or otherwise.

So You Can Finally Wear a Hotel Robe at Home

Waffle Knit Short Robe, $68 at Nordstrom

To Give Yourself a Classy Bathing Experience

Hinoki Shower Gel, $24 at Le Labo

Because You've Been Wanting This Wallet Forever

Comme de Garçons Wallet, $125 at Net-a-Porter

To Jot Down Love Notes to Yourself on Beautiful Paper

Classic Pocket Notebook, $7.48 at Moleskine

To Stay Warm AND Stylish During This Brutal Winter

Modern Tie-Front Sweater, $69.50 at Madewell

Because This Spray Adds Volume AND Smells Divine

Dry Texturizer, $32 at Davines

Since Pink Huaraches Make Everything Better

Air Huarache Ultra, $115 at Nike

Because Everyone Deserves a Diamond Ring

Rose Gold Diamond Beaded Ring, $169 at Mejuri

Because It Doesn't Get Cooler than a Box Purse

Mulberry Box Purse, $154 at Baggu

To Treat Yourself to Super-Comfy Workout Gear

7/8 Springs Leggings, $95 at Outdoor Voices

Since There's Literally Nothing Cooler than Blush Linen Sheets

Linen Sheet Set, $169 at Parachute

Or, for That Matter, a Delicate Gold Terrarium

Small Pyramid Terrarium, $15.97 at Consumer Crafts

Because This Candle Smells as Good as Diptyque (Seriously)

Himalayan Anise and Black Pepper Soy Candle, $17.99 at Amazon

To Stay Warm While Sleeping, Snuggled or Solo

Lazy Oaf Dream on Tee, $59.99 at Friends

And to Stay Smoldering While Out and About

L'Ecole des Femmes Oui Tee, $68 at Cloak and Dagger

A Bra So Pretty, You’ll Just Want to Wear It for YOU

Bare Bralette, $85 at Else

Because This Lip Stain Will Blow Your Mind

Powermatte Lip Pigment in Light My Fire, $26 at Nars

