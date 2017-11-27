Our Favorite Colorful Boots That Will Upstage Your Basic Black Pair

Boots are one of those fashion items that easily qualify for the term “investment” (unlike some of the less practical but equally awesome pieces we splurge on, like fanny packs and all the sparkly clothes). No matter where you live, chances are you wear boots most days between October and March—and, for some of us more devoted boot-wearers, even during the warmer half of the year. So, while we’d never begrudge you that pair of classic, goes-with-everything black knee-high boots, we’re also big advocates for treating yourself (and your hardworking feet) to something with a little more pizzazz.

Whether you work a job where you have to wear plain, neutral colors or you’re extra 24/7 from head to toe, a pair of colorful, printed boots can be the cherry on the top bottom of any outfit. From gold distressed ankle boots to a pair of royal blue velvet Chelsea boots, we found 18 sick pairs of boots that are the antithesis of basic black.