All the Nominees (and Snubs!) for the 2013 Oscars: The Full List

This morning, the nominees for the 2013 Oscars were announced by Seth MacFarlane (who will host the show) and Emma Stone. While many of the categories were incredibly predictable, there were some major omissions that left us confused: Ben Affleck, Kathryn Bigelow, Tom Hooper, and Quentin Tarantino were all shut out of the Best Director category, despite their movies being obvious favorites.

Despite this, some of our favorite actresses and actors like Jessica Chastain and Bradley Cooper all received nominations, and we can’t wait to see who wins—and as always, who shines (and flops) on the red carpet. The show airs on Sunday, February 24 on ABC.

We’ve compiled the full list below—let us know if any of your favorites didn’t make the cut!

Performance by an actor in a leading role: