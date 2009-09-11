Nominations and Top Picks for MTV VMA Winners

Here’s a list of my top picks for winners at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards— some founded choices and some just because… Why not? Check back here on Sunday, Septemer 13th for a live blog cataloging the winners, the losers, and the offensive but ludicriously hilarious comments made by this year’s host, Russell Brand.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé: “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)”

Lady Gaga: “Poker Face”

Eminem: “We Made You”

Kanye West: “Love Lockdown”

Britney Spears: “Womanizer”

Beyonce. Obviously. “Single Ladies” is an effing hit. Even if you’ve never heard this song before, you know all the lyrics.

BEST NEW ARTIST

3OH!3

Lady Gaga

Kid Cudi

Drake

Asher Roth

Lady Gaga.

BEST MALE VIDEO

Eminem: “We Made You”

Kanye West: “Love Lockdown”

Jay-Z: “D.O.A (Death of Auto-Tune)”

T.I. featuring Rihanna: “Live Your Life”

Ne-Yo: “Miss Independent”

Kanye West.

BEST FEMALE VIDEO

Beyoncé: “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)”

Lady Gaga: “Poker Face”

Taylor Swift: “You Belong With Me”

Kelly Clarkson” “My Life Would Suck Without You”

Katy Perry: “Hot ‘N Cold”

Pink: “So What”

In the “So What” music video, Pink basically goes ape on everyone and drinks. A lot. Katy Perry’s music video has back story, product placement, AND a chase scene… but no slow motion. Boo. Taylor Swift’s video borders on American Beauty stalking levels. And Kelly? Well… Kelly tries.

I’m voting for Beyonce because I kind of imagine this would be a mind fuck in IMAX.

BEST HIP-HOP VIDEO

Eminem: “We Made You”

Kanye West: “Love Lockdown”

Flo Rida: “Right Round”

Asher Roth: “I Love College”

Jay-Z: “D.O.A (Death of Auto-Tune)”

Jay-Z because I missed him.

BEST POP VIDEO

Beyoncé: “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)”

Britney Spears: “Womanizer”

Cobra Starship featuring Leighton Meester: “Good Girls Go Bad”

Lady Gaga: “Poker Face”

Wisin y Yandel: “Abusadora”

Britney Spears, only because I’m really willing her to make an acceptance speech.

BEST ROCK VIDEO

Coldplay: “Viva La Vida”

Kings Of Leon: “Use Somebody”

Green Day: “21 Guns”

Fall Out Boy: “I Don’t Care”

Paramore: “Decode”

I would normally say Coldplay by popularity vote, but given that the VMAs are hosted by MTV with an 18 and under demographic, I bet it’s going to be Green Day.

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Beyoncé: “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)”

Britney Spears: “Circus”

Ciara featuring Justin Timberlake: “Love Sex Magic”

AR Rahman & Pussy Cat Dolls featuring Nicole Scherzinger: “Jai Ho! (You Are My Destiny)”

Kristina DeBarge: “Goodbye”

Beyonce because I don’t know what any of these other songs are… Oh and Ciara and J. Timberlake aren’t dancing; that’s straight up sex.

BEST DIRECTION

Beyoncé: “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)”

Lady Gaga: “Paparazzi”

Green Day: “21 Guns”

Cobra Starship featuring Leighton Meester: “Good Girls Go Bad”

Britney Spears: “Circus”

I want to say Lady Gaga, but as badly as I want to say her, I don’t at all. I’m voting for Green Day.

BEST EDITING

Beyoncé: “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)”

Britney Spears: “Circus”

Miley Cyrus: “7 Things”

Coldplay: “Viva La Vida”

Lady Gaga: “Paparazzi”

Ummm… Hmmmm… Coldplay…?

BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS

Beyoncé: “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)”

Gnarls Barkley: “Who’s Gonna Save My Soul”

Lady Gaga: “Paparazzi”

Eminem: “We Made You”

Kanye West ft Mr. Hudson: “Paranoid”

Gnarls Barkley’s video is way too similar to an actual break up to be classified under a special effect. I say Eminem because I want Bruno to make an appearance. Fingers crossed!!!



BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Beyoncé: “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)”

Coldplay: “Viva La Vida”

Green Day: “21 Guns”

Britney Spears: “Circus”

Lady Gaga: “Paparazzi”

Oh what the hell… I’ll say Lady Gaga. With how many times she’s nominated this year, mathematicaly and statistically I should put some money on her.

BEST ART DIRECTION

Beyoncé: “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)”

Britney Spears: “Circus”

Lady Gaga: “Paparazzi”

Gnarls Barkley: “Who’s Gonna Save My Soul”

Coldplay: “Viva La Vida”

Single. Ladies.



BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO

Death Cab For Cutie: “Grapevine Fires”

Gnarls Barkley: “Who’s Gonna Save My Soul”

Anjulie: “Boom”

Cold War Kids: “I’ve Seen Enough”

Chairlift: “Evident Utensil”

Bat For Lashes: “Daniel

Major Lazer: “Hold The Line”

Passion Pit: “The Reeling”

Matt & Kim: “Lessons Learned”

Yeah Yeah Yeahs: “Heads Will Roll”

My interest is waning too quickly to make it to the bottom of this list; I’m going to say Yeah Yeah Yeahs because I wonder what Karen O would wear to this prestigious awards ceremony.

BEST VIDEO (THAT SHOULD HAVE WON A MOONMAN)

U2: “Where The Streets Have No Name”

Dr Dre: “Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang”

Beastie Boys: “Sabotage”

Bjork: “Human Behavior”

Radiohead: “Karma Police”

George Michael: “Freedom”

Foo Fighters: “Everlong”

Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers: “Into The Great Wide Open”

OK Go: “Here It Goes Again”

David Lee Roth: “California Girls”

I don’t know what this category is… If you win this category, don’t you win a Moonman?