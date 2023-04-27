I’m a Dog Mom & This Fresh Dog Food Subscription Is All I Want For Mother’s Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I have a confession to make — I’m a crazy dog mom. Yep, I’m the girl who dresses her pup in puffer jackets, buys an obscene amount of squeaky toys, and obsessively reads the ingredient list of treats before adding to cart. But let’s be honest — I (and every other pet pawrent) would much rather spend time at the park with my pup than research nutrition facts off of a dog food bag. So that’s why for this Mother’s Day, Nom Nom’s fresh dog food subscription service is at the top of my gift list for the busy dog moms in my life.

Nom Nom helps take the guesswork out of mealtime with pre-proportioned meal packs that are delivered to fit mom’s schedule. Formulated by on-staff Board Certified Veterinary Nutritionists to ensure your pooch gets the nutrients they need, each recipe contains fresh, whole food ingredients supporting your dog’s lifestyle and overall health. With science-backed benefits like increased energy, less bloating, and improved long-term immune response, switching to Nom Nom’s fresh food is the perfect way to upgrade your four-legged family member’s quality of life.

To get started, you’ll take a quick quiz that lets Nom Nom get to know your pup. Nom Nom will then recommend a custom food plan based on your dog’s breed, age, weight, health goals, and activity level. This plan will include peel-and-pour pre-portioned meals filled with high-quality, easy-to-read ingredients — think chicken, sweet potatoes, carrots, beef, and more — that you store in your fridge or freezer until meal time. As a plus, Nom Nom adjusts your dog’s plan as they grow into new life stages, ensuring that you always feed them the best food for their health.

Reviewers and dogs alike love Nom Nom, with one reviewer writing that their dog “gets so excited” when it’s mealtime. “She no longer has skin issues, her coat looks wonderful and her stools are the best they’ve ever been,” the reviewer writes, “I can’t imagine ever feeding her anything but Nom Nom!”

One person notes that their dog has a sensitive stomach, which resulted in “many” vet visits. After making the switch to Nom Nom, the reviewer writes that “she will always eat her food” and that they “never worry about her getting tummy aches!”

While subscription pricing is based on your food and supplement choices and the size of the dog you’re feeding, plans start at as low as $2.40 per meal. But, as a special treat for Mother’s Day, Nom Nom is offering 50 percent off your first order. Check the task of buying dog food off her list and sign the dog mom up for a Nom Nom subscription. The dogs in your life will thank you, and so will she.