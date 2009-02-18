A look from the Nadia Nour spring 2009 collection

In the midst of all this fashion week madness, it seems like there’s a collective sense of relief in the air that the show schedule is not quite as overwhelmingly crowded as it’s been in seasons past (i.e. last season when I collapsed into bed after it was over and failed to get back up until three days later when I arose looking like an extra from Night of the Living Dead). Much of the more relaxed mood of this season is largely due to the fact that several designers have opted to put on intimate presentations in lieu of huge runway shows. This may not seem like such a difference to the everyday passerby, but if you think about the time usually invested in attending a presentation (approx. 15 minutes) as opposed to a show (1 hour), it starts to make sense. If every designer decided to go with a presentation, it wouldn’t be Fashion Week 1/2 anymore. It would be Fashion Three Days. And how exciting would that be? In a word, it would be AMAZING.

Anyway, back to the point: in the midst of all this fashion week craziness, you gotta love a presentation. It’s relaxed, you’re able to chat with the designer, mingle, get an up-close look at the clothes, and you’re out of there in 15 minutes or less and off to the next (during fashion week, time–and car service–are your most precious commodities). So. When I heard about an event called Nolcha Fashion Week being held at the Plaza, I couldn’t help but get excited. Nolcha Fashion Week, now in its eighth season, has selected seven talented emerging designers to showcase to members of the fashion industry, including editors, retailers, stylists, and agents, at the legendary Plaza tomorrow afternoon. Among the lucky (and gifted) few, are a mix of RTW and accessories designers, including: Barbara Sears Nelson, Betty Lou Jewels, Eenamaria, Celestino by Sergio Guadarrama, emeDesigns, Nadia Nour, and Vaughn Jereaux.

Personally, I’m very excited to meet all of them in person and see their offerings. Check back tomorrow for an update on the collections!