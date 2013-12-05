Want: A T-Shirt That Reminds Us That, Really, Nobody’s Perfect

What: A slim-fitting ivory cotton T-shirt with a simple message, designed by Hugo Guinness for J.Crew.

Why: Leave it to J.Crew to ease all our worries during the most stressful time of year with one basic white T-shirt. Way behind on your holiday shopping this year? It’s cool, nobody’s perfect.

How: We love how the casual-chic geniuses at J.Crew paired it with a set of slouchy boyfriend jeans, but we could also see it tucked into a feminine full skirt with high heels and a top knot—you know, a slightly dressier way to be imperfect.

Hugo Guiness T-shirt, $50; at J.Crew