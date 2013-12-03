OMG: This Short Film Perfectly Captures What Facebook Does to You During a Breakup

If you’re a modern woman who’s been through a breakup, then you know all too well how social media exacerbates the already-difficult situation of splitting up with a partner. A short film called “Noah,” which first debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, and now is making the rounds, in full, on the Internet. And it struck such a chord in us that we simply had to share it.

For starters, the 17-minute-long film takes place entirely on the main character’s computer screen—you never see an actual human being throughout its duration. The entire story—relationship dynamics, dialogue, plot twists, and all—takes place in the lonely world of one teenage boy’s computer universe. And, disturbingly, it’s an incredibly accurate depiction of the lives many of us lead—so much of our interactions happen via screens.

Watch the entire film below, and see if you find that it resonates as much as we did.