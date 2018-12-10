Noah Centineo Revealed His Dream Date with Selena Gomez & We Can’t Stop Shipping Them

Since starring in Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Noah Centineo has become the internet’s boyfriend. But for the rising star, there is only one woman on his mind: Selena Gomez. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Centineo, who has insta-flirted with Gomez before (more on that later), revealed his dream date with the “Back to You” singer—and it involves lots of yoga and good talks.

“[We could do] some yoga, go on a hike to the Wisdom Tree. You know, maybe go overseas, do something,” Centineo said.

Centineo’s response comes two weeks after he thirsted over Gomez on Instagram. “Bahhhhhh she’s gorgeous,” Centineo commented on a picture of Gomez with her agent, Nick Styne. But as loud as Centineo’s love for Gomez is, the actor revealed that he has yet to slip into the singer’s DMs and shoot his shot. “That’s all love, man. That’s not in the DMs, you know? I respect the woman,” he said, adding that he thinks Gomez is “absolutely” gorgeous. “It’s hard not to crush on her.”

But Centineo’s love for Gomez doesn’t end with her looks. In an interview with Seventeen in November, the actor—who played bad-boy-with-a-bleeding-heart Pete Kavinsky in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before—said that he most admires Gomez for her heart and activism. . “Selena Gomez seems like one of the coolest people ever,” he said. “And she’s an activist, as well. And clearly she loves love and is a loving person. I don’t know if it’s clear because I don’t know her, but it feels that way.”

We don’t know if Gomeztineo (we’re still working on the name) will ever be real. But there’s no doubt we’re definitely shipping this coupling.