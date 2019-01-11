Lana Condor & Noah Centineo Almost Dated Before ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’

It would’ve been the dream of dreams. Lana Condor and Noah Centineo almost dated before To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. The actors, who play love interests, Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavsinky, in the Netflix rom com, almost made their on-screen romance IRL—if it wasn’t for a contract they created, prohibiting them from dating each other.

Condor talked about the contract on Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she talked about her real-life feelings for Centineo and how the two almost dated before the filming of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. “We had just come back from a hot yoga class and went to his apartment and we ordered pizza. And it was kind of like, oh, hot yoga, pizza, what’s happening? It was right before we shot the movie, just trying to get to know each other,” Condor said. “And I felt something! I looked at him and I was like, ‘Noah, it’s not going to happen between us.'”

Condor reasoned that for To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before to succeed, she and Centineo needed to be simply professionals, which meant no IRL dating, despite their obvious chemistry. “Because I felt, for the show to do well, we had to be best-friend professionals. And so I was like, ‘it’s just not going to happen.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, it’s not going to happen.’ And I was like, ‘Great!’” she said.

To keep themselves accountable, Centineo and Condor created a contract—much like their characters in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before—outlining what they could and couldn’t do with each other. “So we kind of did what we did in To All the Boys the movie, we kind of made a contract and set boundaries and then I’m so happy that we did that because the movie turned out great and now we’re doing a sequel. So I have to work with him again so imagine!” Condor said.

As for if Condor and Centineo still have feelings for each other, the actress told Fallon that she and Centineo still have a “spark.” “”We still have the spark, yeah, absolutely,” Condor said. “We were just on the phone the other day, just talking about the sequel. Okaaay!”

Fallon then pressed further by asking if Condor and Centineo are planning for a third movie. When Condor said a third movie “would be amazing,” Fallon responded, “And then after the third one, you really fall in love,” to which Condor laughed.

Welp, there goes our hopes for a canon relationship between Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky—at least until after the third movie.