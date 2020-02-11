Noah Centineo Just Got Honest About His ‘Really Dark’ History of Drug-Use

There’s a new cover boy in town, and it’s one you’ve loved before. Yep, the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star got real this week for Harpers Bazaar. The conversation even turned to include Noah Centineo’s drug use. Well, past drug use. Noah, now 23, got sober right before his 21st birthday. But this interview marks the first time he’s opened up about what he calls a “really dark time” in his life.

Noah first made waves back in 2018, when Netflix released its knockout film, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. The actor starred alongside STYLECASTER’s digital cover story star, Lana Condor, in the film. With the pair now gearing up to premiere To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You just ahead of Valentine’s Day on Feb. 12, Noah decided to shed all the secrets he’s been holding onto. In his Harper’s interview, the young star talks all about his life before stardom.

According to Noah, he and his friends would “take Molly and talk for five hours and like get to the bottom of some really deeply philosophical existential questions.” He was part of a young Hollywood crowd who partied constantly, he explained. At the time, he “couch-surfed in the Valley and Hollywood for, like, four years,” and was down to try nearly “everything.”

“There wasn’t really much I wouldn’t do. I never, ever injected anything, which is good. I smoked a lot of things,” he confesses. “I was really upset, man. It was a really dark time in my life.”

Noah reveals that his troubles with drugs started soon after his parents got a divorce. He was 15 at the time and found himself staying with his mother and sister in a hotel room in the aftermath.

“As the 15-year-old living in close quarters with my mom, I felt an obligation to step up and fill a role, fill a position that was vacant at that time, you know, and in doing so, I bristled and I kind of shoved down a lot of emotion,” he said.

But Noah’s learned plenty about balancing those emotions from his newfound fame—and from Lana, his To All the Boys co-sar. He’s doing much, much better these days.