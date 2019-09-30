Attention World—Noah Centineo Is A Taken Man & You Probably Follow His Flame on IG

It was just a matter of time before Noah Centineo got into a relationship and broke the world’s collective heart. Noah Centineo is reportedly dating model Alexis Ren, so congrats to the happy couple. But we, along with most of the world, will be crying all day just FYI. And while we’re thrilled for the two of them, we’re also devastated that the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before hunk is off the market. However, now’s the chance for us to swoon at the Netflix rom-com-esque relationship that is blooming between these two.

According to Us Weekly, Centineo picked the former Dancing With the Stars contestant at the airport in Palm Beach, Florida. And all we can say is “aww!” A source at the outlet explained, “He picked her up as she was on my flight. He was waiting for her at the baggage claim. He kissed her on the head, [and] they were holding hands and hugging.” Cuties! The pair enjoyed a friends-filled group dinner in Los Angeles earlier in the week, but definitely seemed couple-y a source explained.

“He was with a group of five people: two girls and two guys, plus him,” a source added. “As he walked away, he wrapped his arm around [Ren] and kissed the side of her forehead and kept her in a tight side-hug as they walked to the valet. It looked pretty lovey to me.”

“Lovely!?” How adorable. Ren shared this post on Instagram six days ago and we’re wondering if the text convo is between her and her new BF. Someone is caressing her cheek and the texts are simply the cutest. So we can dream, right?

Regardless, it seems like she’s got some people who really love her and love thinking about her! Centineo hasn’t shared any shots with Ren yet but c’mon, look at this smile.

He looks like a pretty happy camper! In the past, Centineo has been linked to his To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before costar Lana Condor, however the pair has made it clear they are and will always be just great friends.