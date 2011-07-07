No Vogue Editors Attended Alaia Couture, Fashion Feud?

It was Azzedine Alaia‘s first official couture collection since becoming a membres correspondant of the Chambre Syndicale, the incredibly strict Paris-based institution that decides who is really a haute courtier and who is not. So, although the well-respected designer has shown “couture” collections intermittently, this was his first true one, and the outspoken designer, of course, has a bit of drama surrounding it and not just on the sure to be body conscious clothes.

It seems that although Donatella Versace, Sofia Coppola (whose wedding gown Alaia is reported to be making) and Kanye West were in attendance, no Vogue editors were. According to the Telegraph, “Only a select few fashion VIP’s received invites to the intimate presentation in the tiny Tunisian’s home/studio/headquarters in rue du Moussy in Paris’ trendy Marais district, where he only ever walks/never drives to/from.”

So, were no Vogue editors in attendance because they weren’t invited, or was this a bit of retaliation for those comments the designer made about Anna Wintour recently? In case you’ve already forgotten, he said in the mag Virgine:

“She [Anna Wintour] runs the business [Vogue] very well, but not the fashion part. When I see how she is dressed, I dont believe in her tastes one second. I can say it loudly! She hasnt photographed my work in years even if I am a best seller in the U.S. and I have 140 square meters at Barneys. American women love me; I dont need her support at all. Anna Wintour doesnt deal with pictures; she is just doing PR and business, and she scares everybody. But when she sees me, she is the scared one. [Laughs.] Other people think like me, but dont say it because they are afraid thatVogue wont photograph them. Anyway, who will remember Anna Wintour in the history of fashion? No one. Take Diana Vreeland, she is remembered because she was so chic. What she did with the magazine was great, with Avedon and all the great photographers.”

Seems we have a bit of an ongoing fashion feud on our hands. Are you Team Wintour or Team Alaia? And hey, as long as Kanye was there, right?