No Surprise Here: Keira Knightley Rumored to Wear Custom Karl Lagerfeld Wedding Gown

Honestly, who doesn’t love some good celebrity wedding dress speculation? The latest star whose gown we’re all wondering about is Keira Knightley, who’s allegedly set to wed her musician beau James Righton this weekend in the South of France.

Page Six is reporting that Knightley will walk down the aisle in a custom dress by Karl Lagerfeld. And frankly, that would be the least surprising thing she could do. After all, she is the face of Chanel’s Coco Mademoiselle fragrance—come on, we’re sure you remember the sexy ad that got banned—and Lagerfeld recently cast her to portray Coco Chanel in a short film celebrating the 100th anniversary of the first standalone Chanel boutique.

While a gown designed by Lagerfeld would be her safest option, having a relationship with a brand doesn’t always guarantee that a star will wear their creation on their big day. Case in point: Everyone thought Blake Lively would wear Chanel due to her handbag campaign and relationship with Lagerfeld. In fact, many outlets actually misreported that she did wear the brand. Alas, Lively wore Marchesa, so perhaps Knightley will take a cue from her playbook and throw us all a wedding gown curveball.

Either way, we’re sure she’ll look lovely.