No Shirt Necessary: Would You Wear a Bra Top?

As the hems on our skirts continue to grow with the advent of the maxi and most recently the midi skirt, it seems the tops are shrinking smaller and smaller.

Now that fashion month has drawn to a close, we’ll all be taking note of the trends that have emerged, dissecting the message from the theatrics. One trend that particularly caught our eye (of course!) were bra tops.

The trend came through loud and clear over the past few weeks via the runway presentions of such fashion industry heavy hitters as Prada, Donna Karan, Missoni and Nina Ricci. Although it sounds scandalous it doesn’t look scandalous — the tops have a tasteful retro feel that are sure to cover all your lady bits (think 50s pinup rather than Britney Spears “Slave 4 U‘ video when Brit tried to make that thong over pants trend happen). While we’re not sure what she was thinking, we’ll be sure to keep an eye out at TopShop for a wearable version of this sexy trend in the months to come.

[Photographs courtesy of WWD]