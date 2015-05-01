Tough Luck, Kim: No Selfies Will be Allowed at This Year’s Met Gala

What happens when you gather 700 of the world’s most narcissistic people and put them under one very glamorous, very exclusive roof? SELFIES, obviously. But, if a new rumor is to be believed, that won’t be happening at this year’s Met Gala. We know, the horror—Kim Kardashian might not even show up.

According to Page Six, Anna Wintour, Vogue and the Metropolitan Museum of Art are cracking down on celebs taking any photos and video with their cell phones at Monday’s glamorous Costume Institute Gala. In fact, it seems guests have received notices with their arrival information that says, “The use of phones for photography and social media will not be permitted inside the gala.”

So while we might not be privy to a virtually endless stream of FOMO-causing Instagrams every second on Monday night, we bet stars will double up on the “GETTING READY FOR THE MET GALA!!!” photos instead.

This also means that, to get the real dish, we’ll have to rely on good old surveillance cameras (happy one year Elevatorgate anniversary, Solange!)