No Reservation in Preservation

Making relationships work is a balance between self-preservation and relationship preservation. Although one cannot exist without the other, these two priorities can often be diametrically opposed.

On one hand, the happier you are, the better partner you can be. Ignoring your personal needs will inevitably poison the relationship. Conversely, there is nothing wrong with compromise. Remember, the definition of love is to desire and seek the happiness of your partner as much as your own.

Unfortunately, there are inherent differences between men and women that can make striking this balance a bit tricky. In an effort to break it down a bit for the fellas, Esquire took a poll of women in various age groups asking them what they expect from men their age.

Please read below and you’ll see, it’s really not that hard boys. Wouldn’t you agree ladies?

18 Years Old

He should be compassionate at least. There have to be some teenage boys with compassion!

He should be good with parents.

He should have a goal.

We don’t expect very much, to be honest.

27 Years Old

He should be reliable.

He shouldn’t rely on text messaging as a tool of courtship.

He should have a “way” about him.

He should have traveled the world.

He should know how to cook one thing really well.

He should have a political affiliation.

He should behave as if his mother raised him right-even if she didn’t.

35 Years Old

He should not have a belly.

He should have decided on a sexual preference.

He should possess the thoughtfulness required to help a mom with a stroller and 2 kids up the stairs.

He should not have mommy issues.

He should have moved on from pickup lines to conversation starters.

He should want the party to end at some point.

44 Years Old

He should be a real partner.

He should still be eager to learn.

He should be financially secure.

He should be sexy.

He should take the trash out without having to be told.

He should understand the importance of jewelry in a woman’s life.

He should be a gentleman.

53 Years Old

He should work out.

He should smell like something: after-shave or cologne.

He should know politics.

He should be faithful.

He should not be addicted to his work.

He should admit his mistakes.

He should be a man.