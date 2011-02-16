No Pictures, No Problem

AHprojects.com has reported that Brooklyn-native visual artist and technologist Adam Harvey has created the ultimate in celebrity accessories. Forget snakeskin, we’re talking about an Anti-Paparazzi Clutch!

The Anti-Paparazzi Clutch has a built-in LED flash so those of us (well not us), who are constantly trying to dodge reporters and paparazzi will be able to successfully do so without hiding behind sunglasses, hats, scarves or any other inconvenient night-time accessories. When a picture is snapped, the LED flash will blind the camera and create another flash that will ruin the photo.

We’d try to get you a photo of the clutch, but the LED flash feature is cramping our style.

Sure, we’re happy for celebrities who have been looking for a solution to the ever-growing paparazzi problem , but um, we fall into the celebrity gossip blog category so Mr. Harvey, while we’re impressed by your genius invention, we’re also a little upset. We may never see Lindsay Lohan at night again. Tear.

