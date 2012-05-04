Drop your drawers and celebrate No Pants Day with style.
No Pants Day 2012: 14 Flash-Friendly Underoos That Rock

Susie G
It’s the first Friday of May, so that only means one thing– it’s No Pants Day! Not to be confused with No Pants Subway Ride Day (that’s also held each year in January), No Pants Day is the time of year that everyone can flash their undergarments whether you’re a fan of public transportation or not.

For those of you that actually have the chutzpah to forgo your pantalones today and dare to bare it all out in the breeze, just be sure to remember to have some decent underwear on. While you may opt to do something boring like white cotton bikini briefs or rock that sexy lacy number from Agent Provocateur if that’s more your type of thing, what better day is there to try something more colorful and playful with your intimates?

I mean, if you’re planning on making an impression with every passerby that sees your risque ensemble choices today, you might as well go all out. Like my old college roomie who was into snowboarding big time used to say, go big or go home.

To help steer you in the direction we’re talking about, check out some of our flash-friendly underwear picks in the slideshow above!

Are you going sans pants today? Or do you think this is just a silly “holiday”? Either way, leave a comment down below to let us know what you think!

Victoria's Secret Pink Button-front Boyshort Panty, $10.50, at Victoria's Secret Pink

Cheap Monday Microfibre Hot Pants, $21.81, at ASOS

Forever 21 Neon Heart Lace-Up Cheeky, $3.50, at Forever 21

American Apparel Foil Print Nylon Spandex Micro-Mesh Low Slung Panty, $12.00, at American Apparel

House of Holland Stripe Cheeky Short, $29.09, at ASOS

Aerie Solid Shortie, $9.50, at Aerie

Urban Outfitters Printed Contrast Band Hipster, $8.00, at Urban Outfitters

American Apparel Cotton Spandex Jersey Boy Brief, $13.00, at American Apparel

Urban Outfitters Printed Button-Fly Boyshort, $8.00, at Urban Outfitters

Hanky Panky Candy Dots Print Boyshort, $36.00, at Hanky Panky

Victoria's Secret Pink Ruched Shortie Panty, $10.50, at Victoria's Secret Pink

American Apparel 3-D Flower Mesh Panty, $18.00, at American Apparel

Aerie Printed Boybrief, $7.50, at Aerie

Victoria's Secret Pink Ruched-side Boyshort Panty, $10.50, at Victoria's Secret Pink

