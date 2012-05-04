No Pants Day 2012: 14 Flash-Friendly Underoos That Rock

It’s the first Friday of May, so that only means one thing– it’s No Pants Day! Not to be confused with No Pants Subway Ride Day (that’s also held each year in January), No Pants Day is the time of year that everyone can flash their undergarments whether you’re a fan of public transportation or not.

For those of you that actually have the chutzpah to forgo your pantalones today and dare to bare it all out in the breeze, just be sure to remember to have some decent underwear on. While you may opt to do something boring like white cotton bikini briefs or rock that sexy lacy number from Agent Provocateur if that’s more your type of thing, what better day is there to try something more colorful and playful with your intimates?

I mean, if you’re planning on making an impression with every passerby that sees your risque ensemble choices today, you might as well go all out. Like my old college roomie who was into snowboarding big time used to say, go big or go home.

To help steer you in the direction we’re talking about, check out some of our flash-friendly underwear picks in the slideshow above!

Are you going sans pants today? Or do you think this is just a silly “holiday”? Either way, leave a comment down below to let us know what you think!