No Doubt Reunites at Bamboozle

No Doubt reunited this past weekend to perform at New Jersey’s Bamboozle Festival. From what I can gather, Bamboozle is a festival that caters to the 13 year old angst-y teenage girl in all of us with one of the most terrifying logos I can think of: two clowns.

Basically, Gwen Stefani just reiterated that she is effing amazing. With her unfailing energy and No Doubt uniform of chains and tight pony tails, Stefani helped everyone forget what year it was and brought us back to the time when Stefani rocked braces on the red carpet and we all hoped Tony Kanal and Stefani would “really make it.”

No Doubt’s set list was as follows:

“Spiderwebs”

“Hella Good”

“Bathwater”

“Underneath It All”

“Excuse Me Mr.”

“Ex-Girlfriend”

“Simple Kind Of Life”

“Guns Of Navarone” (The Skatalites)

“Hey Baby”

“New”

“Running”

“Different People”

“Don’t Speak”

“It’s My Life” (Talk Talk)

“Just A Girl”

(encore)

“Stand And Deliver” (Adam & The Ants)

“Sunday Morning”

No Doubt will have a cameo on Gossip Girl on May 11th performing an Adam & the Ants “Stand and Deliver” cover. Somehow, my excitement has looped back in to just stunned amazement and I am just blinking dumbfounded at my computer screen.