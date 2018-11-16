StyleCaster
13 No-Cook Thanksgiving Appetizers That’ll Keep Your Guests Happy Until Dinner

by
Photo: Nina Van Der Kleij/Getty Images.

Thanksgiving dinner is the best meal of the year. Fittingly, it also requires a ton of advance preparation and day-of cooking. If you stay organized and gather all the necessary ingredients and recipes ahead of time, hosting a great Thanksgiving dinner can be a ton of fun—but even the most experienced cooks sometimes struggle to get the main course on the table in a timely manner.

MORE: 14 Thanksgiving Slow-Cooker Recipes That Leave Plenty of Oven Space for Turkey

To prevent hungry guests from constantly asking when dinner will be ready (or worse, hovering over you in the kitchen), it’s smart to put out a spread of appetizers that will keep people busy and happy while you put the finishing touches on the turkey.

And there’s no reason these appetizers should add to your overall cooking load. To keep things as easy for yourself as possible, pick a few of the no-cook appetizers ahead for your upcoming Thanksgiving feast. Most of them travel well too, so they’re great if you’re not the one hosting.

 

Originally posted on SheKnows.

STYLECASTER | No-Cook Thanksgiving Appetizers |
Sparkling Brie Cranberry Bites

Cranberry sauce doesn't get enough attention on the dinner table, so it's wise to highlight the sweet-tart fruit in your appetizer spread as well.

Photo: Yummy Mummy Kitchen.
STYLECASTER | No-Cook Thanksgiving Appetizers | Smoked Salmon Tea Sandwich Canapés
Smoked Salmon Tea Sandwich Canapés

Use any leftover smoked salmon from these simple canapés for a quick Black Friday breakfast.

Photo: Natasha's Kitchen.
STYLECASTER | No-Cook Thanksgiving Appetizers | Apple, Brie & Honey Bruschetta Bites
Apple, Brie & Honey Bruschetta Bites

Crisp apples, creamy Brie and sweet honey make for an elegant and tasty app.

Photo: Craving Chronicles.
STYLECASTER | No-Cook Thanksgiving Appetizers | Prosciutto & Fig Salad Board
Prosciutto & Fig Salad Board

Use fresh or dried figs for this easy salad that works as an appetizer or as a side dish.

Photo: PureWow.
STYLECASTER | No-Cook Thanksgiving Appetizers | Mini Pumpkin Cheeseballs
Mini Pumpkin Cheeseballs

These adorable cheeseballs are pretty hands-on, but that means they're also a great way to keep your kids busy as you do most of the cooking before your guests arrive.

Photo: Kitchen Simplicity.
STYLECASTER | No-Cook Thanksgiving Appetizers | Melon, Prosciutto & Mozzarella Sticks
Melon, Prosciutto & Mozzarella Sticks

No cutlery necessary for these sweet-savory skewers.

Photo: Running to the Kitchen.
STYLECASTER | No-Cook Thanksgiving Appetizers | 10-Minute Cheese Board
10-Minute Cheese Board

No easy appetizer spread is complete without a cheese board. You really can't go wrong, but there are ways to make yours stand out.

Photo: Damn Delicious.
STYLECASTER | No-Cook Thanksgiving Appetizers | Spinach-Artichoke Dip
Spinach-Artichoke Dip

This no-cook spinach-artichoke dip is mega-satisfying, and it packs a healthy dose of greens.

Photo: Chew Out Loud.
STYLECASTER | No-Cook Thanksgiving Appetizers | Prosciutto-Wrapped Pears With Blue Cheese
Prosciutto-Wrapped Pears With Blue Cheese

Noticing a fruit-cheese-prosciutto theme? That's because it's the perfect flavor combination, and it's effortlessly classy.

Photo: Recipe Runner.
STYLECASTER | No-Cook Thanksgiving Appetizers | Savory Pumpkin Hummus
Savory Pumpkin Hummus

No need to wait until dessert to get your pumpkin fix. This easy hummus gets an earthy kick from canned pumpkin purée and tastes great with pita, tortilla chips or raw veggies.

Photo: As Easy as Apple Pie.
STYLECASTER | No-Cook Thanksgiving Appetizers | Antipasto Party Skewers
Antipasto Party Skewers

Craving something salty? These simple skewers fit the bill.

Photo: The Sweetest Occasion.
STYLECASTER | No-Cook Thanksgiving Appetizers | Cranberry-Feta Pinwheels
Cranberry-Feta Pinwheels

Pinwheels aren't always the classiest appetizer at the party, but this feta-cranberry rendition is colorful and balanced enough to impress.

Photo: Genius Kitchen.
STYLECASTER | No-Cook Thanksgiving Appetizers | White Cheddar-Chive Pimento Cheese
White Cheddar-Chive Pimento Cheese

There's nothing inherently Thanksgiving-y about pimento cheese. If you've ever tried it, though, you know it makes any party significantly more delicious.

Photo: MyRecipes.

