13 No-Cook Thanksgiving Appetizers That’ll Keep Your Guests Happy Until Dinner

Thanksgiving dinner is the best meal of the year. Fittingly, it also requires a ton of advance preparation and day-of cooking. If you stay organized and gather all the necessary ingredients and recipes ahead of time, hosting a great Thanksgiving dinner can be a ton of fun—but even the most experienced cooks sometimes struggle to get the main course on the table in a timely manner.
To prevent hungry guests from constantly asking when dinner will be ready (or worse, hovering over you in the kitchen), it’s smart to put out a spread of appetizers that will keep people busy and happy while you put the finishing touches on the turkey.
And there’s no reason these appetizers should add to your overall cooking load. To keep things as easy for yourself as possible, pick a few of the no-cook appetizers ahead for your upcoming Thanksgiving feast. Most of them travel well too, so they’re great if you’re not the one hosting.
Originally posted on SheKnows.
Sparkling Brie Cranberry Bites
Cranberry sauce doesn't get enough attention on the dinner table, so it's wise to highlight the sweet-tart fruit in your appetizer spread as well.
Photo:
Yummy Mummy Kitchen.
Smoked Salmon Tea Sandwich Canapés
Use any leftover smoked salmon from these simple canapés for a quick Black Friday breakfast.
Photo:
Natasha's Kitchen.
Apple, Brie & Honey Bruschetta Bites
Photo:
Craving Chronicles.
Prosciutto & Fig Salad Board
Use fresh or dried figs for this easy salad that works as an appetizer or as a side dish.
Photo:
PureWow.
Mini Pumpkin Cheeseballs
These adorable cheeseballs are pretty hands-on, but that means they're also a great way to keep your kids busy as you do most of the cooking before your guests arrive.
Photo:
Kitchen Simplicity.
Melon, Prosciutto & Mozzarella Sticks
Photo:
Running to the Kitchen.
10-Minute Cheese Board
No easy appetizer spread is complete without a cheese board. You really can't go wrong, but there are ways to make yours stand out.
Photo:
Damn Delicious.
Spinach-Artichoke Dip
Photo:
Chew Out Loud.
Prosciutto-Wrapped Pears With Blue Cheese
Noticing a fruit-cheese-prosciutto theme? That's because it's the perfect flavor combination, and it's effortlessly classy.
Photo:
Recipe Runner.
Savory Pumpkin Hummus
No need to wait until dessert to get your pumpkin fix. This easy hummus gets an earthy kick from canned pumpkin purée and tastes great with pita, tortilla chips or raw veggies.
Photo:
As Easy as Apple Pie.
Antipasto Party Skewers
Photo:
The Sweetest Occasion.
Cranberry-Feta Pinwheels
Pinwheels aren't always the classiest appetizer at the party, but this feta-cranberry rendition is colorful and balanced enough to impress.
Photo:
Genius Kitchen.
White Cheddar-Chive Pimento Cheese
There's nothing inherently Thanksgiving-y about pimento cheese. If you've ever tried it, though, you know it makes any party significantly more delicious.
Photo:
MyRecipes.