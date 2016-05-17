StyleCaster
11 Excellent No-Cook Dinner Ideas to Make Tonight

StyleCaster

11 Excellent No-Cook Dinner Ideas to Make Tonight

by
11 Excellent No-Cook Dinner Ideas to Make Tonight
Spring is here and summer’s around the corner—but no matter what season it is, it’s nice to have some recipes in your back pocket that require zero cooking. No stove. No waiting. Just chop, dice, prep, and eat.

Bonus: No-cook meals tend to be healthy because they often don’t require common cooking ingredients like olive oil and butter—and veggies are definitely a go-to ingredient when the oven’s off the table.

Check out these 10 easy, oven-free recipes for healthy warm-weather meal inspiration.

Rainbow Veggie Bowls with Jalapeño Ranch

Pinch of Yum

Veggie Sprouted Salad and Toast with Sunflower Aioli and Carrot Parsley Salad

Faring-Well

Curried Chickpea Salad Swiss Chard Wraps

Dishing up the Dirt

Hummus Veggie Wrap

Foodie Crush

Avocado and Salmon Tartare with Mango Habanero Sauce

Laylita's Recipes

Mexican Chopped Salad with Zesty Hummus Dressing

Hummusapien

Ultimate Turkey Club Skewers

A Latte Food

Caprese Stuffed Avocado

Laylita's Recipes

Raw Carrot Pasta Salad with Ginger-Lime Peanut Sauce

The Roasted Root

Kung Pao Veggies

Oh My Veggies

Mediterranean Club Sandwich

Neighborhood Food Blog

