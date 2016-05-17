11 Excellent No-Cook Dinner Ideas to Make Tonight

Spring is here and summer’s around the corner—but no matter what season it is, it’s nice to have some recipes in your back pocket that require zero cooking. No stove. No waiting. Just chop, dice, prep, and eat.

Bonus: No-cook meals tend to be healthy because they often don’t require common cooking ingredients like olive oil and butter—and veggies are definitely a go-to ingredient when the oven’s off the table.

Check out these 10 easy, oven-free recipes for healthy warm-weather meal inspiration.