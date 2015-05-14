No Closet In Your Bedroom? Here Are 5 Design Solutions To Try

Scroll To See More Images

So, you don’t have a closet in your bedroom? It is, unfortunately, a design dilemma that a lot of people share, especially those finding themselves living in a less-than-spacious apartment. Storing your clothing without a closet though doesn’t have to be an eyesore. Simply think about it in terms of as a chance to turn a negative into a positive, and you can do that by turning your clothing into a part of your home’s decor.

Here, five simple solutions to consider for those of you who find themselves closet-less.

1. Armoire:

Go old-school and get an armoire, or even a chifferobe. What’s the difference? A chifferobe combines space for hanging clothes, with a section for drawers, while an armoire is simply a standing closet. Use it to store everything from sweaters to jeans to shoes and even handbags.

2. DIY Clothes Shelves/Bar:

You will be surprised with the many beautiful options for built-in shelving. And just think of the possibilities, like how cool a wall of shelves displaying your sweaters could be? You can also hang a DIY clothes bar from pretty much anywhere in your house.

3. Bookshelves:

Bookshelves don’t have to be for just books. Use them as a chic alternative to a shoe rack, or as a place to store handbags, sweaters, and pants.

4. Clothing Rack:

This age-old solution to the no closet problem can be both chic and functional. Hate the way it looks? Install a curtain to cover it, or hide it behind a room divider.

5. Trunks:

Trunks or decorative benches are great for acting as a makeshift dresser. Or use chic suitcases to store out-of-season clothing in.