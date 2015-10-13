30 Outfits That’ll Inspire You to Ditch Your Bra for Good

Across the world, celebrities and fashion girls alike are ditching their push-ups and padding for thin bralettes or nothing at all.

Of course, this look isn’t entirely new: It evolved from a feminist statement among bra-burning women during the 1960s’ sexual revolution and had a strong resurgence throughout the ’90s and early 2000s. Think Jennifer Aniston in Friends or SJP in Sex and the City. After a brief hiatus, going braless is back and gaining popularity among the street-style and celebrity crowds—even those who aren’t flat-chested (ahem, Kim Kardashian.)

Despite the look being on-trend (and majorly comfortable), we get that you might have a little hesitation about leaving your underwear at home. So we’re here with a bit of anti-bra inspiration—just in time for National No Bra Day (yes, it’s a thing). Click through the gallery to see how street-style stars, bloggers, and celebrities are embracing the trend.