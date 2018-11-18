StyleCaster
Share

12 No-Bake Thanksgiving Desserts That Just Might Steal the Show

What's hot
StyleCaster

12 No-Bake Thanksgiving Desserts That Just Might Steal the Show

by
12 No-Bake Thanksgiving Desserts That Just Might Steal the Show
12 Start slideshow
Photo: Recipe Runner.

For anyone who loves food, Thanksgiving dinner is probably the best meal of the year. The food options are bountiful and endless, and all you need to worry about doing afterward is spending three days cozied up at home. The days leading up to Thanksgiving, though, can be a different story.

MORE: How to Throw an Elegant Thanksgiving Feast for $200 or Less

Why? Because gathering and cooking all of that food can be stressful, especially if you’re relatively new to the game.

Turkey takes forever to cook, for starters, which means you need to plan for the fact that your oven will be occupied for three to four hours on Thursday afternoon. Then there’s the fact that you can’t just skip certain side dishes because you feel overwhelmed—everyone has a different favorite, so you need to go all out with a full spread in order to not ruin anyone’s holiday.

By the time you’ve figured out the logistics of cooking dinner, dessert can seem like a real hassle.

MORE: 14 Thanksgiving Slow-Cooker Recipes That Leave Plenty of Oven Space for Turkey

While I love a good pumpkin pie as much as anyone, I’ve learned that the smartest way to handle dessert is to either bake a few pies far in advance, or just ask that guests each bring one.

And to make sure you have something to contribute to the sweets table, I advise choosing a simple, no-bake dessert that you can prep at least a day ahead of time, and just pull out of the fridge or freezer when the time is right.

The 12 no-bake Thanksgiving desserts below range from single-serve parfaits to a delicious pumpkin cheesecake. All are easy, tasty, and will fit right in with your holiday spread.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 12
STYLECASTER | 12 No-Bake Thanksgiving Desserts That Just Might Steal the Show | Pumpkin Cheesecake
Pumpkin Cheesecake

Not a pie person? This pumpkin cheesecake might be right up your alley.

Photo: Cincy Shopper.
STYLECASTER | 12 No-Bake Thanksgiving Desserts That Just Might Steal the Show | Pumpkin Icebox Cake
Pumpkin Icebox Cake

Freezer desserts aren't just for summertime. This easy pumpkin icebox cake is made with layers of graham crackers, so it also tastes a whole lot like pie.

Photo: The Recipe Critic.
STYLECASTER | 12 No-Bake Thanksgiving Desserts That Just Might Steal the Show | Chocolate-Oatmeal Bars
Chocolate-Oatmeal Bars

Forget cookies. These gooey chocolate-oatmeal bars are dense and sweet, but you can cut them small enough that they're not overly rich.

Photo: Sugar Apron.
STYLECASTER | 12 No-Bake Thanksgiving Desserts That Just Might Steal the Show | Pumpkin Spice Latte Bites
Pumpkin Spice Latte Bites

These vegan and gluten-free pumpkin spice latte bites are a relatively light dessert, which means they're perfect after a big Thanksgiving meal.

Photo: The Big Man's World.
STYLECASTER | 12 No-Bake Thanksgiving Desserts That Just Might Steal the Show | Pumpkin Lush
Pumpkin Lush

Not sure what pumpkin lush is, exactly? It's a layer of buttery graham cracker crumbs topped with pumpkin pudding, finished with a gorgeous cloud of whipped topping. 

Photo: Kitchen Fun with My 3 Sons.
STYLECASTER | 12 No-Bake Thanksgiving Desserts That Just Might Steal the Show | Pecan Pie Mini Tarts
Pecan Pie Mini Tarts

These teensy tarts might be even more decadent than the original. Throw together pecan pie mini tarts by blending an almond-oat-maple base and topping it with sweet pecans.

Photo: Evolving Table.
STYLECASTER | 12 No-Bake Thanksgiving Desserts That Just Might Steal the Show | Coconut Pecan Praline Cookies
Coconut Pecan Praline Cookies

You literally won't be able to stop eating these coconut pecan praline cookies. Don't sweat it, though—Thanksgiving is a day of decadence.

Photo: Confessions of a Cookbook Queen.
STYLECASTER | 12 No-Bake Thanksgiving Desserts That Just Might Steal the Show | Apple Pie Parfaits
Apple Pie Parfaits

Who needs to fuss with crust when you can make gorgeous individual apple pie parfaits instead?

Photo: I Heart Eating.
STYLECASTER | 12 No-Bake Thanksgiving Desserts That Just Might Steal the Show | Apple Yum Yum
Apple Yum Yum

WTF is a "yum yum", you ask? All you need to know is that this apple yum yum is made with butter, apples, cream cheese, whipped cream, sugar and sweet apple pie filling. (Yum yum, indeed.)

Photo: The Country Cook.
STYLECASTER | 12 No-Bake Thanksgiving Desserts That Just Might Steal the Show | Apple Pie Bites
Apple Pie Bites

Store-bought pastry shells are good for so many things, from appetizers to cute desserts. These apple pie bites are a shining example.

Photo: Recipe Runner.
STYLECASTER | 12 No-Bake Thanksgiving Desserts That Just Might Steal the Show |
Chocolate Peanut Butter Dessert

Not feeling the fall flavors? That's fine, go all out with this chocolate peanut butter dessert, which will leave no craving unquenched.

Photo: Flavorite.
STYLECASTER | 12 No-Bake Thanksgiving Desserts That Just Might Steal the Show | Coconut Almond Bars
Coconut Almond Bars

These coconut almond bars are straightforward in the best way—and that layer of chocolate on top does not disappoint.

Photo: Joy Food Sunshine.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

17 High-Fashion Designers' Favorite Model Muses

17 High-Fashion Designers' Favorite Model Muses
  • STYLECASTER | 12 No-Bake Thanksgiving Desserts That Just Might Steal the Show | Pumpkin Cheesecake
  • STYLECASTER | 12 No-Bake Thanksgiving Desserts That Just Might Steal the Show | Pumpkin Icebox Cake
  • STYLECASTER | 12 No-Bake Thanksgiving Desserts That Just Might Steal the Show | Chocolate-Oatmeal Bars
  • STYLECASTER | 12 No-Bake Thanksgiving Desserts That Just Might Steal the Show | Pumpkin Spice Latte Bites
  • STYLECASTER | 12 No-Bake Thanksgiving Desserts That Just Might Steal the Show | Pumpkin Lush
  • STYLECASTER | 12 No-Bake Thanksgiving Desserts That Just Might Steal the Show | Pecan Pie Mini Tarts
  • STYLECASTER | 12 No-Bake Thanksgiving Desserts That Just Might Steal the Show | Coconut Pecan Praline Cookies
  • STYLECASTER | 12 No-Bake Thanksgiving Desserts That Just Might Steal the Show | Apple Pie Parfaits
  • STYLECASTER | 12 No-Bake Thanksgiving Desserts That Just Might Steal the Show | Apple Yum Yum
  • STYLECASTER | 12 No-Bake Thanksgiving Desserts That Just Might Steal the Show | Apple Pie Bites
  • STYLECASTER | 12 No-Bake Thanksgiving Desserts That Just Might Steal the Show |
  • STYLECASTER | 12 No-Bake Thanksgiving Desserts That Just Might Steal the Show | Coconut Almond Bars
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share