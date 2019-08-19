19 Delicious No-Bake Pies Worth Whipping Up ASAP

Scroll To See More Images

Everyone needs a quick and easy dessert up their sleeve. My go-to? No-bake pies. It doesn’t matter whether I’m whipping up something special for a family get-together, throwing together a crowd-pleasing dish for a party, or just trying to satiate my unending sweet tooth—no-bake pies get the job done. They’re easy to make (even in a pinch), and they’re near-guaranteed to be delicious. Oh, and if you live in a tiny apartment sans a real kitchen? No problem—part of the beauty of no-bake pies is, of course, that no ovens are involved.

I know it seems a little counterintuitive to whip up a decadent dessert in the middle of summer, but hear me out when I say there’s really no better time for no-bake pies than the calendar’s hottest, most sweltering months. Since no-bake pies are, well, no-bake, they don’t require you to turn on your oven and render your kitchen an abject sauna. Not to mention, there’s so little time between prep and indulgence that you can basically enjoy your sweet treat right after you’ve thrown it together. (I can’t be the only one whose patience is worn thoroughly thin by summer’s oppressive humidity, right? I’m game to cut wait times anywhere I can.)

Whether you’re a pie lover or a lazy cook looking to treat yourself in the easiest way possible, the following no-bake pies are sure to become staples in your repertoire. No oven, no problem—just be sure to bring your appetite.

1. No-Bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie

If you love dipping your chocolate chip cookies in milk until they’re delightfully soggy, you need this no-bake chocolate chip cookie pie in your life. Immediately, if not sooner.

2. 3-Ingredient Hershey Pie

When all you need is three ingredients and one of them is a Hershey bar, you obviously cannot go wrong. This three-ingredient no-bake pie recipe is a chocolate lover’s dream.

3. Orange Cream Pie

Few things are more refreshing in summer than juicy citrus fruit. If it’s in a pie paired with a graham cracker crust? Even better. This no-bake orange cream pie recipe is sure to make mandarin oranges your new favorite.

4. Triple Layer Chocolate Cream Pie

Chocolate, chocolate and more chocolate? Yes, please. This triple layer no-bake chocolate cream pie brings a chocolate crust together with two layers of chocolate pudding. (If you’re feeling frisky, you can even add chocolate shavings to the top.)

5. Easy Coconut Cream Pie

Calling all coconut lovers—this easy no-bake coconut cream pie recipe is for you. Each bite serves up layers of creamy coconut pudding, whipped cream and shredded coconut—plus a crispy Golden Oreo crust.

6. Peanut Butter Cup Pie

Bless the brilliant soul who invented peanut butter cups. And, while you’re at it, bless Soulfully Made, the soul behind this recipe, too. Peanut butter cups rendered in no-bake pie form is pretty much the equivalent of joy.

7. Easy Pistachio Pie

Pistachio pie is delightful—don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. This creamy, no-bake pistachio pie recipe is sure to win over any naysayers.

8. S’mores Pie

Nothing in this world is more beautiful—more transcendent—than a s’more. Expect, perhaps, this delectable no-bake s’mores pie.

9. Peanut Butter Nutty Bar Pie

Peanut butter and no-bake pies are an absolute match made in heaven. Whip up this no-bake peanut butter nutty bar pie, and you’ll be seeing it in your dreams for weeks to come.

10. Macadamia Key Lime Pie

Macadamia key lime pie offers the perfect blend of nut and tang. And this no-bake macademia key lime pie variation is endlessly delightful.

11. Triple Layer Lemon Pudding Pie

Nothing like citrus to refresh on a hot summer day, eh? This no-bake triple layer lemon pudding pie will be your new go-to for backyard barbecues—or moments when you’re in serious need of a tasty treat.

12. Caramel Pudding Pie

Um, sorry to interrupt, but do you see what’s happening here? There is caramel literally oozing out of this no-bake caramel pudding pie. OK, cool. Just wanted to make sure we were on the same page.

13. Chocolate Malt Mousse Pie

If you need to thaw your jaded heart, whip up a batch of this no-bake chocolate malt mousse pie. I don’t care how cynical you are—there’s no way you emerge from this Oreo cookie crust/chocolate malt ball combo not believing in true love again. (Sure, you might think it only exists between people and pie. But hey—progress, right?)

14. Snickers Caramel Apple Pie

This no-bake Snickers caramel apple pie might call for candy bars—but it also calls for fruit. So, like, healthy-ish.

15. Oreo Pie

Oreos on Oreos on Oreos. The no-bake Oreo pie is so decadent, I’m drooling just looking at photos of it.

16. Orange Creamsicle Cheesecake

Gaze upon this dreamy slice, and remember all the ice cream trucks you chased as a kid. Now remember you can whip up this light, fluffy no-bake orange creamsicle cheesecake whenever you damn well please. Being an adult is pretty nice, ain’t it?

17. Cannoli Cream Pie

Cannoli is a no-fail dessert for a reason—it’s light, fluffy and always sure to delight. So too is this no-bake cannoli cream pie.

18. Three-Layer Chocolate Pie

What do you get when you layer chocolate pudding, cinnamon graham crackers and Cool Whip? This undeniably decadent no-bale three-layer chocolate pie—that’s what. Suffice it to say, it’s a revelation.

19. Banana Pudding Pie

We all know banana pudding is one of the greatest desserts known to mankind, so it was only a matter of time before some genius turned it into a pie. That genius is Glitter and Graze, and this no-bake banana pudding pie recipe is exactly as delightful as you’d expect.

Originally published on SheKnows.com.