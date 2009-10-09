No Age Designs Skateboard Sneaker

Dean Sprout and Randy Randall from the noise band No Age have debuted their design for an Emerica skateboard shoe The Archer. Ta-dah!

The final product is actually a collaboration with skateboarding legend and No Age fan, Ed Templeton, who recruited Sprout and Randall for inspiration. Sprout and Randall are not only musically respected but also noted for their advocacy work with the All-Ages Movement, an organization which aims to bring together skateboarding youth with positive community activities.

All three of the designers are vegan and opted to make the shoe out of strictly organic and synthetic materials while ensuring the shoe could withstand the wear and tear associated with the sport.

If you’re interested in picking up a pair (they’re seemingly unisex), they’re rather allusive but check here.