Found: A Floral-Print Acetate Watch Perfect for Spring

What: An acetate watch in a springy floral-print by watch and accessories brand Nixon.

Why: We’ll be honest—we kind of thought the whole acetate watch trend was approaching the end of its respectably long heyday, but that perspective has changed since we saw this beauty. While most acetates stick to classic neutrals like black and white, this unique timepiece gives the milky material an abstract floral treatment.

As soon as we saw it, we started picturing the pink, iridescent, and mint green accessory with a number of spring outfits we’ve already got firmly in mind for the upcoming season. But, if the bright feeling just isn’t your thing, the watch also comes in eight other colors.

How: We can see this guy being a fantastic pop of color in a work outfit that consists of a casual white button-up, crisp skinny blue jeans, and a pair of nude pumps. And, of course, it would make an excellent, statement-making addition to just about any arm party.

Time Teller acetate watch, $125; at Nixon