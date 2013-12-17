Nirvana To Be Inducted Into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

It’s crazy to think that it’s been almost two decades since Kurt Cobain died. The Nirvana frontman took his own life in 1994, and next April, on the 2oth anniversary of his passing, the band will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. This is the first year that Nirvana’s been eligible for the honor—in order to be considered, a band’s first single has to have been released at least 25 years ago. Nirvana’s first single, “Love Buzz,” came out in 1988 — three years before “Smells Like Teen Spirit” put them in constant rotation on MTV and made them a household name.

According to Hall of Fame President Joel Peresman, it’s unclear whether Nirvana’s surviving members Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl (who went on to form the super popular Foo Fighters) would be performing at the show.

Along with Nirvana, Kiss, Peter Gabriel, Hall and Oates, Cat Stevens, and Linda Ronstadt—who recently announced she’s battling Parkinson’s Disease—are all also being inducted in 2014. Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band will also receive the Award for Musical Excellence. Kiss’s fans had been lobbying for the band to be included for the past fifteen years, and the band joked to Rolling Stone that at some point they’d just “buy [an induction] and fire everybody.”

Check out a playlist below featuring all the honorees!