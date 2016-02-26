Gigi Hadid Just Had a Not-So-Subtle Nip Slip on the Versace Runway

Gigi Hadid opened and closed the Versace show today—but the dress she wore had one minor fault: It didn’t quite prevent against a nip slip midway down the catwalk.

To be fair, there aren’t many runway models who make it through their careers without at least one nip slip—but then, most models aren’t Gigi Hadid. The model posed for the March cover of Vogue Paris fully nude … and at this point, we’re starting to think her body is just so good it doesn’t want to be clothed.

The 20-year-old was a good sport about it (not to mention a good campaign star), tweeting that nip slips are par for the course and encouraging her followers to keep their eyes on the clothes:

& the bags & the boots & the coats & everythinnngggg, killin me Donatella @Versace !!!!!!! 😍😍 — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 26, 2016

Check out the bare-breasted runway look below: