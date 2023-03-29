Where to Buy the Limited-Edition Nintendo Switch ‘Tears of the Kingdom’ Edition That’s Selling Out Everywhere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

After years of waiting, we’re finally getting a sequel to Breath of the Wild and if you’re as excited as we are, you’ll be wanting to know where to buy the Nintendo Switch OLED Tears of the Kingdom edition to make all your Zelda-obsessed friends jealous.

Per the brand, “the Nintendo Switch OLED Model system features a vibrant seven-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port (LAN cable sold separately), 64 GB of internal storage, a portion of which is reserved for use by the system, and enhanced audio in handheld and tabletop mode. The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system can be played in three modes: TV mode, played on a TV while the system is docked; handheld mode, when the Joy-Con controllers are attached for portable play; and tabletop mode for on-the-go multiplayer gaming sessions. These versatile features are well-suited for the places your epic adventures may take you in-game or in life.” If that sounds good to you, read on for where to buy the Nintendo Switch OLED Tears of the Kingdom edition.

Where to buy the Nintendo Switch Tears of the Kingdom OLED edition

Where can you buy the Nintendo Switch Tears of the Kingdom OLED edition? You can pre-order this incredible limited-edition console from Target and Best Buy now to guarantee your console and copy of the game before everyone else.

What is The Legend of Zelda: The Tears of the Kingdom about?

What is The Legend of Zelda: The Tears of the Kingdom about? The Tears of the Kingdom is a direct follow-up to the critically acclaimed Breath of the Wild on March 3, 2017. But like all highly anticipated releases, Nintendo isn’t exactly forthcoming about the plot and Tears of the Kingdom is no different. Here is all the developers have said about it: Tears of the Kingdom is an “epic adventure across the land and skies of Hyrule.” Players will “harness the power of Link’s new abilities to fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom.”

Is The Legend of Zelda: The Tears of the Kingdom good?

Is The Legend of Zelda: The Tears of the Kingdom good? We don’t know for sure yet, but if the 10-minute-long video presentation is anything to go by, this is going to be a very good game indeed. In witnessing the video presentation, The Verge wrote: “I didn’t know what to expect from Tears of the Kingdom. I knew whatever it was, it was going to be good, but I wasn’t prepared for the level of detail this game seems to be going for. This game looks like it’s combining Breath of the Wild’s openness with the infinite possibilities of Tears of the Kingdom’s new abilities. It’s like Nintendo made its own Elden Ring by way of Zelda, and I have a feeling we’re all going to happily give up a good chunk of our spring and summer figuring out all the neat new things we can do.”

The first installment, Breath of the Wild, won several awards, including a BAFTA and is regarded as one of the best Zelda games ever released. IGN said in their review at the time that it was an “evocative and exhilarating” addition to the Zelda lore. “The untamed, post-apocalyptic, techno-fantasy land of Hyrule is the main character in Breath of the Wild. Not only is it vast, beautiful, and filled with a diverse set of locations from grassy fields to craggy alpine mountains, but it follows surprisingly realistic rules that let you pull off solutions so intuitive that you might be surprised they actually work,” they wrote. “The trees bear fruit, grass fields can be set ablaze, and even enemies and animals behave in a believable manner, based on the skittish and aggressive reactions I’ve seen in the wild. But the realistic touches don’t end there. Each object you encounter, from sticks to apples to rocks and metallic blocks, is made of a material, and those materials usually respond to forces like fire and magnetism as you’d expect.”

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is out on April 28.

