Nintendo Switch Is Having a Massive Sale on Its Games—Save $40+ on Pokémon, Super Mario & More Titles

If you’ve been wanting to try the Nintendo Switch Sports, you may want to know about the current Nintendo Switch game sales

for Pokémon, Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda and more fan-favorite franchises.

The Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017 as a video game console that could be both used as a home console and a portable device thanks to its removable tablet that can either be taken on the go or connected to TV screens at home. The consoles also come with joy-con controllers (sort of like the new version of a Wii Remote) that feature standard video game buttons and directional analog sticks, as well as motion-sensing technology for versatile gameplay. Since its launch, the Nintendo Switch has become one of Nintendo’s best-selling consoles of all time, with more than 111 million units sold.

Among the Nintendo Switch‘s three best-selling game franchises are the Super Mario franchise, which has sold more than 167 million copies of games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Odyssey; The Legend of Zelda franchise which has sold more than 41 million copies of games like The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword; and the Pokémon franchise which has sold more than 72.76 million of games like New Pokémon Snap. If you’re still building your collection or just want a new game to play, read on for the best Nintendo Switch game sales

and how to score Nintendo Switch Sports, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and tons of other titles for cheap.

If you loved Wii Sports, Nintendo Switch Sports

its better-quality, more fun older sister. The game—which was released in 2022 and has sold more than 4.8 million copies, making it one of the Nintendo Switch’s best-selling games—is the fourth game in the Wii Sports series and the first for the Nintendo Switch. Set in a fictional multi-sport facility named Spocco Square, Nintendo Switch Sports invites players to compete against each other and themselves in six sports: tennis, bowling, swordplay, soccer, volleyball and badminton. (Soccer, volleyball and badminton are new the series and were introduced and Nintendo Switch Sports.) Nintendo also announced that golf will be issued as a free update to Nintendo Switch Sports sometime in 2022. To play Nintendo Switch sports, players use the Joy-Con in a similar manner to past Wii Sports games, positioning them to resemble the real sport they’re playing. Nintendo Switch Sports also introduces a Leg Strap accessory that the Nintendo Switch joy cons can be attached to to play soccer and other games. For Amazon’s Prime Early Access

in October 2022, Nintendo Switch sports is on sale for $39.99,

a 20 percent savings from its original price of $49.99.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the second best-selling Nintendo Switch game ever, with more than 39 million copies sold as of 2022. The game, which is the fifth installment in the Animal Crossing series, sees players control a character who moves to a deserted island after purchasing a getaway package from Tom Nook, a store owner who’s been a main character in the franchise since the first Animal Crossing game in 2001. Like past games in the franchise, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has characters complete assign tasks to develop the island as they choose, all the while developing a community of animal residents and gathering and crafting items for their home. In 2021, Nintendo released a downloadable expansion titled Happy Home Paradise, which allows players to visit a distant island and design vacation homes for villagers. The expansion also adds new customization options players can use for their main island. For Amazon’s Prime Early Access

in October 2022, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Happy Home Paradise bundle is on sale for $59.99,

a 28 percent savings from its original price of $84.98.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the current record-holder for the best-selling Nintendo Switch game, with more than 46 million copies sold as of 2022. Super Mario Odyssey is number six on the list with more than 23 million copies sold. Mario Kart Deluxe is a digitally enhanced version of Mario Kart 8, which was first released on the Wii U in 2014. The new version, which has the same mechanics as the original, sees players control Mario franchise characters like Peach, Luigi and Bowser in kart racing, as they collect a variety of items to either hinder their opponents or gain advantages. Compared to past Mario Kart games, Mario Kart 8 introduced anti-gravity driving on walls and ceilings, as well as allowed players to bump into each other for a short boost. Super Mario Odyssey is an adventure platform game that follows Mario and his new ally, Cappy—a hat that allows Mario to control other characters and objects—as they journey across various kingdoms to save Princess Peach from Bowser’s plan of forced marriage. As Mario explores the kingdoms, he collects Power Moons hidden in them, which are used to fuel an airship known as the Odyssey to travel to new locations. For Amazon’s Prime Early Access

in October 2022, the Super Mario Odyssey and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle is on sale for $74.99,

a 37 percent savings from its original price of $84.98.

If you’re an OG Legend of Zelda fan, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is a must-have in your collection. The game—which has sold more than 3 million copies as of 2022—is a high-definition remaster of the Wii’s 2011 game of the same name. The game sees players control the protagonist Link as they navigate the floating island of Skyloft and the land below it, completing quests and solving environmental and dungeon-based puzzles along the way that advance the story. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword game is also the first game in the Legend of Zelda series that details the origins of the Master Sword, a recurring weapon throughout the franchise. For Amazon’s Prime Early Access

in October 2022, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is on sale for $39.99,

a 33 percent savings from its original price of $59.98.

One of the Nintendo Switch’s newest games, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, which was released in 2022, is the 13th installment in the Kirby series and sees players control the pink puff ball as they adventure through a forgotten land called New World to rescue Waddle Dees kidnapped by a ferocious Beast Pack. To save the Waddle Dees, players control Kirby as the character uses a wide range of copy abilities to battle enemies and progress through the stages. The game has sold more than 4.5 million copies as of 2022, making it the second best-selling game in the Kirby franchise. Splatoon 3 is a third-person shooter game that sees players control either an “Inkling” or “Octoling,” squid and octopus-inspired cartoon characters that wield rifles that shoot colored ink. Splatoon 3 also introduces the ability of Inklings and Octolings to transform into a squid or octopus respectively in a “swim form” that can be used to climb ink-colored walls or swim through ink faster than their humanoid forms can walk. For Amazon’s Prime Early Access

in October 2022, the Splatoon 3 and Kirby and the Forgotten Land bundle is on sale for $99.99,

a 16 percent savings from its original price of $119.98.

No Nintendo Switch collection is complete without Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. One of the first games for the console, Super Mario 3D World was first released on the Wii U in 2013 as the sixth game in the 3D Super Mario series. The game sees players control Mario and his friends as they try to rescue fairy-liek creatures called Sprixie from Bowser, who invades their realm, the Sprixie Kingdom. The game introduces mechanics such as the Power Bell, a power-up that allows players to turn into a cat, climb on walls and use a scratch attack. In 2021, Nintendo released Bowser’s Fury, an enhanced port for Super Mario 3D World, where players control Mario as he completes challenges and collects items to dispel a black sludge that’s infecting Lake Lapcat and free Bowser from the land’s control. For Amazon’s Prime Early Access

in October 2022, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is on sale for $39.99,

a 33 percent savings from its original price of $59.99.

Yoshi’s Crafted World is the eighth game in the Yoshi franchise and a non-official sequel to Yoshi’s Wooly World. The game, which was released in 2019 and was met with positive reviews, follows the Yoshis as they collect the scattered gems of the Sundream Stone, a magical rock that has the ability to grant wishes, before Kamek and Baby Bowser get to the Sundream Stone first. For Amazon’s Prime Early Access

in October 2022, Yoshi’s Crafted World is on sale for $39.99,

a 33 percent savings from its original price of $59.99.

Gotta snap ’em all! New Pokémon Snap is the long-awaited sequel to the 1999 Nintendo 64 game, Pokémon Snap. Similar to its predecessor, the game sees players travel to the Lental region and ride in a hovercraft to photograph and research Pokémon. New Pokémon Snap, which is an enhanced version of the original Pokémon Snap, also introduces real-time interaction with Pokémon in their natural environments, unlockable stages and items, and new characters, like Professor Mirror, who takes on the role of Professor Oak from the first installment. For Amazon’s Prime Early Access

in October 2022, New Pokémon Snap is on sale for $39.99,

a 33 percent savings from its original price of $59.99.

If you love hack-and-slash games, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is a must-have in your Nintendo Switch collection. Released in 2020, the game is set 100 years before the events of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and follows Link and Princess Zelda as they gather allies across Hyrule to battle forces led by the evil Calamity Ganon, who is trying to revive himself and destroy the kingdom. The game sold more than 3 million copies in its first four days, making it the best-selling installment in the Legend of Zelda‘s Warriors franchise. For Amazon’s Prime Early Access

in October 2022, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is on sale for $39.99,

a 33 percent savings from its original price of $59.99.

