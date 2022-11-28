Nintendo Switch Games Are on a Massive Sale For Cyber Monday—Get Mario, Sonic & More Games For Under $30

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve been waiting for a sale on Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Fire Emblem and more franchises, you’re in luck because the Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday 2022 game deals are the best we’ve seen in recent years. But shop fast—because they’re selling out by the second.

The Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017 as a video game console that could be both used as a home console and a portable device thanks to its removable tablet that can either be taken on the go or connected to TV screens at home. The consoles also come with Joy-Con controllers (sort of like the new version of a Wii Remote) that can feature standard video game buttons and directional analog sticks, as well as motion sensing technology for versatile gameplay. Since its launch, the Nintendo Switch has become one of Nintendo’s best-selling consoles of all time, with more than 92 million units sold.

But back to Nintendo Switch’s Cyber Monday game deals. So what are the Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday game deals? Read on for how to save big on Nintendo franchises like Super Mario, Fire Emblem and The Legend of Zelda this holiday.

Best Nintendo Switch Game Cyber Monday 2022 Deals

Read on for the best Cyber Monday deals on Nintendo Switch games for franchies Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda and Sonic the Hedgehog.

If you love the Just Dance series, Just Dance 2023 is a must-have in your collection. Released in November 2022, Just Dance 2023—which is the fifth installment in the Just Dance series and one of the newest games on the Nintendo Switch—is a dance rhythm game where players must mimic their on-screen dancer’s choreography to a chosen song using Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Con controllers. Just Dance 2023 also introduces a story-based mode called “Enter the Danceverses,” where players control a character named Sara who is summoned to the Danceverse by the Danceverse prince, Wanderlust, after coming across an object known as the Disco Ball that’s dropped into the real world. The mode follows Sara as she saves the Danceverse from the evil Night Swan, while recruiting other Just Dancers. Songs in Just Dance 2023 include 2022 hits like Harry Styles’ “As It Was” and K-pop songs like BTS’ “Boy With Luv” featuring Halsey and “Dynamite.” Just Dance 2023 is on sale for $29.99, $30 off its original price of $59.99 for Cyber Monday.

Just Dance 2023 is on sale for $29.99 at Walmart.

Bayonetta is back and better than ever. Released in October 2022, Bayonetta 3 is one of the newest games on the Nintendo Switch and follows Bayonetta, an angel-hunting witch, as she faces against man-made bioweapons called the Homunculi and an entity called the Singularity, which threatens to destroy the universe. Bayonetta 3 also introduces a coven of alternate universe of Bayonettas, as well as a new witch-in-training named Viola. Bayonetta 3 is on sale for $44.99 for Cyber Monday, $15 off its original price of $59.99.

Bayonetta 3 is on sale for $44.99 at Amazon.

If you loved Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is the perfect sequel. Released in June 2022, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is a spinoff of Fire Emblem: Three Houses and a follow-up to 2017’s Fire Emblem Warriors. The game is an action role-playing hack and slash video game set in the same universe as Fire Emblem: Three Houses. The game sees players control a protagonist named Shez, a mercenary whose team was killed by Three Houses’ Byleth in battle. The game follows Shezz as they join the academy of Garreg Mach Monastery and become a student of one of three houses. Like Three Houses, Three Hopes allows players to choose which house to join and which story to follow. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is on sale for $35 for Cyber Monday, $24.99 off its original price of $59.99.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is on sale for $35 at Walmart.

One of the newest games in the Sonic franchise, Sonic Frontiers, which was released in November 2022, sees players play as Sonic the Hedgehog as he explores the mysterious Starfall Islands to collect the Chaos Emeralds after he and his friends are separated after falling through a wormhole. The game includes both classic Sonic elements, such as rings and grind rails, and integrates them into the franchise’s first open-world concept where players must solve puzzles and challenges and collect items to fight against enemy robots and titans. The game was well-reviewed by critics and fans for its open-world concept, story and soundtrack. Sonic Frontiers is on sale for $39.99 for Cyber Monday, $20 off from its original price of $59.99.

Sonic Frontiers is on sale for $39.99 at Best Buy.

The newest game in the NBA 2K series, NBA 2K23, which was released in September 2022, re-introduces the Jordan Challenge from NBA 2K11 and updates the MyNBA feature, allowing the user to begin their MyNBA career during the 1983–84, 1991–92, or 2002–03 NBA seasons—or in the current “modern era” 2022–23 NBA season. The NBA 2K23 cover athlete is Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker who appears on the standard and deluxe versions of the game. Michael Jordan is on the cover of the Michael Jordan and Championship Editions, while WNBA stars Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi are on the cover of the WNBA cover. NBA 2K23 is on sale for $27 for Cyber Monday, $22.99 off from its original price of $59.99.

NBA 2K23 is on sale for $27 at Amazon.

Just in time for the World Cup, FIFA 23 is the newest game in the FIFA franchise and the 30th installment overall. Along with the same features from past FIFA games, FIFA 23 also introduces HyperMotion2 Technology for even more accurate football animation; men’s and women’s FIFA World Cup tournaments; a new chemistry system to build your FIFA Ultimate Team; the ability to control more than 19,000 players, 700 teams, 30 leagues and play at more than 100 stadiums. FIFA 23 is on sale for $27 for Cyber Monday, $12.99 off from its original price of $39.99.