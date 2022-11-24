Nintendo Switch Games Are on a Rare Sale For Black Friday—Get Mario, Sonic & More Games For Under $30

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve been waiting for a sale on Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Fire Emblem and more franchises, you’re in luck because the Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals are the best we’ve seen in recent years. But shop fast—because they’re selling out by the second.

The Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017 as a video game console that could be both used as a home console and a portable device thanks to its removable tablet that can either be taken on the go or connected to TV screens at home. The consoles also come with Joy-Con controllers (sort of like the new version of a Wii Remote) that can feature standard video game buttons and directional analog sticks, as well as motion sensing technology for versatile gameplay. Since its launch, the Nintendo Switch has become one of Nintendo’s best-selling consoles of all time, with more than 92 million units sold.

But back to Nintendo Switch’s Black Friday game deals. So what are the Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals? Read on for how to save big on Nintendo franchises like Super Mario, Fire Emblem and The Legend of Zelda this holiday.

Best Nintendo Switch Games Black Friday Deals

Read on for the best Black Friday deals on Nintendo Switch games.

If you love the Just Dance series, Just Dance 2023 is a must-have in your collection. Released in November 2022, Just Dance 2023—which is the fifth installment in the Just Dance series and one of the newest games on the Nintendo Switch—is a dance rhythm game where players must mimic their on-screen dancer’s choreography to a chosen song using Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Con controllers. Just Dance 2023 also introduces a story-based mode called “Enter the Danceverses,” where players control a character named Sara who is summoned to the Danceverse by the Danceverse prince, Wanderlust, after coming across an object known as the Disco Ball that’s dropped into the real world. The mode follows Sara as she saves the Danceverse from the evil Night Swan, while recruiting other Just Dancers. Songs in Just Dance 2023 include 2022 hits like Harry Styles’ “As It Was” and K-pop songs like BTS’ “Boy With Luv” featuring Halsey and “Dynamite.” Just Dance 2023 is on sale for $29.99, $30 off its original price of $59.99 for Black Friday.

Just Dance 2023 is on sale for $29.99 at Walmart.

Move aside, Mario. There’s a new mustache man in Mushroom Kingdom. Released in 2021, WarioWare: Get It Together! is the 10th installment in the WarioWare series and sees players complete microgames where they complete an objective in just a few seconds. The game—which has sold more than one million copies since its release—follows Wario and his friends as they’ve been sucked inside a gaming device and must complete microgames to save themselves. Along with a one-layer mode, WarioWare: Get It Together also has a two-player mode where two players control a group of characters and alternate completing microgrames. WarioWare: Get It Together! is on sale for $29 for Black Friday, $20 off its original price of $49.99

WarioWare: Get It Together! $29 Buy Now

WariorWare: Get It Together!

is on sale for $29 at Amazon.

Bayonetta is back and better than ever. Released in October 2022, Bayonetta 3 is one of the newest games on the Nintendo Switch and follows Bayonetta, an angel-hunting witch, as she faces against man-made bioweapons called the Homunculi and an entity called the Singularity, which threatens to destroy the universe. Bayonetta 3 also introduces a coven of alternate universe of Bayonettas, as well as a new witch-in-training named Viola. Bayonetta 3 is on sale for $44.99 for Black Friday, $15 off its original price of $59.99.

Bayonetta 3 $44.99 Buy Now

Bayonetta 3

is on sale for $44.99 at Amazon.

If you loved Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is the perfect sequel. Released in June 2022, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is a spinoff of Fire Emblem: Three Houses and a follow-up to 2017’s Fire Emblem Warriors. The game is an action role-playing hack and slash video game set in the same universe as Fire Emblem: Three Houses. The game sees players control a protagonist named Shez, a mercenary whose team was killed by Three Houses’ Byleth in battle. The game follows Shezz as they join the academy of Garreg Mach Monastery and become a student of one of three houses. Like Three Houses, Three Hopes allows players to choose which house to join and which story to follow. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is on sale for $35 for Black Friday, $24.99 off its original price of $59.99.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is on sale for $35 at Walmart.

For $20, you can’t go wrong. Released in 2021, Sonic Colors: Ultimate is a remastered version of the Wii’s game of the same title, which follows Sonic’s mission to stop Doctor Eggman from enslaving an alien race and taking over the world. Similarly to past Sonic games, Sonic Colors: Ultimate sees players collect rings and defeat enemies as they move toward their goal. The game also switches from third-person to side-scrolling perspectives. Unlike past games, Sonic Colors: Ultimate introduces Wisps, power-ups players can use to increase their attack power and reach new areas in the game. The game was well-reviewed by critics and fans for its graphics, audio, soundtrack, gameplay and replay value, with many considering it a return to form for the franchise. Sonic Colors: Ultimate is on sale for $20 for Black Friday, $19.99 off from its original price of $39.99.

Sonic Colors Ultimate is on sale for $20 at Walmart.

One of the newest games in the Sonic franchise, Sonic Frontiers, which was released in November 2022, sees players play as Sonic the Hedgehog as he explores the mysterious Starfall Islands to collect the Chaos Emeralds after he and his friends are separated after falling through a wormhole. The game includes both classic Sonic elements, such as rings and grind rails, and integrates them into the franchise’s first open-world concept where players must solve puzzles and challenges and collect items to fight against enemy robots and titans. The game was well-reviewed by critics and fans for its open-world concept, story and soundtrack. Sonic Frontiers is on sale for $39.99 for Black Friday, $20 off from its original price of $59.99.

Sonic Frontiers is on sale for $39.99 at Best Buy.

The newest game in the NBA 2K series, NBA 2K23, which was released in September 2022, re-introduces the Jordan Challenge from NBA 2K11 and updates the MyNBA feature, allowing the user to begin their MyNBA career during the 1983–84, 1991–92, or 2002–03 NBA seasons—or in the current “modern era” 2022–23 NBA season. The NBA 2K23 cover athlete is Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker who appears on the standard and deluxe versions of the game. Michael Jordan is on the cover of the Michael Jordan and Championship Editions, while WNBA stars Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi are on the cover of the WNBA cover. NBA 2K23 is on sale for $27 for Black Friday, $22.99 off from its original price of $59.99. NBA 2K23 $27 Buy Now NBA 2K23

is on sale for $27 at Amazon.

Just in time for the World Cup, FIFA 23 is the newest game in the FIFA franchise and the 30th installment overall. Along with the same features from past FIFA games, FIFA 23 also introduces HyperMotion2 Technology for even more accurate football animation; men’s and women’s FIFA World Cup tournaments; a new chemistry system to build your FIFA Ultimate Team; the ability to control more than 19,000 players, 700 teams, 30 leagues and play at more than 100 stadiums. FIFA 23 is on sale for $27 for Black Friday, $12.99 off from its original price of $39.99.

Slay monsters and look good doing it. Released in 2021, Monster Hunter Rise is the sixth portable nstallment in the Monster Hunter franchise and includes much of the same features of past monster Hunter games, such as 2018’s Monster Hunter: World, while introducing new mechanics and features, such as a new animal companion called a Palamute that can be used to ride across the map or into the battle. The game also introduces Wirebugs which can be used to transverse the world and mount and ride certain monsters. The game, which has sold more than 11 million copies since its launch and is the second best-selling game in the Monster Hunter franchise, was met with positive reviews from critics and fans for its gameplay and new mechanics. Monster Hunte Rise is on sale for $20 for Black Friday, $19.99 off from its original price of $39.99.

Need for speed. Release in 2020, Nascar Heat Ultimate Edition—or Nascar Heat 5—is a single-layer driving game with NASCAR elements like pit stops, a paint booth and in-race retirements. The cover star is Chase Elliott for the standard version, and Tony Stewart for the gold version. Nascar Heat Ultimate Edition+ is on sale for $19.98 for Black Friday, $20.01 off from its original price of $39.99.

Samus is back and better than ever in Metroid Dread. Released in 2021, Metroid Dread—which is on sale for $47.99, 20 percent off its original price of $59.99—is set after the events of 2002’s Metroid Fusion on the Game Boy Advance and follows bounty hunter Samus Aran as she investigates the source of a mysterious transmission on the planet ZDR. The game retains much of its side-scrolling gameplay from previous 2D Metroid games, while introducing stealth elements for an updated gameplay. Metroid Dread received well reviews from critics and fans and won the award for the Best Action/Adventure Game at The Game Awards 2021. It is also the fastest and best-selling Metroid game in Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States with almost 3 million copies sold.

Metroid Dread

is on sale for $47.99 on Amazon.

Metroid Dread $47.99 Buy Now

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the current record-holder for the best-selling Nintendo Switch game, with more than 46 million copies sold as of 2022. Mario Kart Deluxe is a digitally enhanced version of Mario Kart 8, which was first released on the Wii U in 2014. The new version, which has the same mechanics as the original, sees players control Mario franchise characters like Peach, Luigi and Bowser in kart racing, as they collect a variety of items to either hinder their opponents or gain advantages. Compared to past Mario Kart games, Mario Kart 8—which is on sale for $47.99, 20 percent off its original price of $59.99—introduced anti-gravity driving on walls and ceilings, as well as allowed players to bump into each other for a short boost.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

is on sale for $47.99 at Amazon.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $47.99 Buy Now

Another excellent Nintendo Switch 2022 Black Friday game deal is for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which is on sale at Best Buy for $39. The game—which is $20 off from its original price of $59.99—invites players to discover Hyrule like they’ve never een before. The game, which has been described as “boundary-breaking” and is acclaimed by critics, sees players travel across vast fields, through forests and to mountain peaks as they discover what has become of the kingdom of Hyrule. The open-air adventure style of the game is a true epic. The game has been reviewed more than 18,000 times and is rated 4.9 stars.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is on sale for $39 at Gamestop.

If you love The Legend of Zelda, you will love The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, which is on sale for Black Friday 2022 for $39 at Gamestop. The game—which is $20 off of its original price of $59.99—sees Link explore a reimagined Koholint Island and collect instruments to awaken the Wind Fish to find a way home. Explore dungeons riddled with tricks, traps and enemies—including some from the Super Mario series (crossover alert!)—as you interact with locals and go on an adventure in this fun Nintendo Switch game. The game also includes a reawakened soundtrack to bring the Koholint Island to life. The game has been reviewed more than 1,000 times and is rated five stars.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is on sale for $39 at Walmart.

If you love the original Mario Party games but hate the graphics, Mario Party Superstars is the perfect way to remember the classics, while enjoying some updated fixes. Released in 2021, Mario Party Superstars is the second Mario Party game for the Nintendo Switch following 2018’s Super Mario Party. The game—which is on sale for $39, $20 off its original price of $59.99—features five remade boards from the original Nintendo 64 Mario Party trilogy and a total of 100 minigames from throughout the series. Unlike Super Mario Party, Mario Party Superstars, which was well-reviewed by critics and fans with, can also be played with button controls.

Mario Party Superstars is on sale for $39 at Gamestop.

If you’re a Kirby main in Super Smash Bros. (who hasn’t been?), you may want to play one of the newest games from his original franchise, Kirby Star Allies, which is on sale for Black Friday 2022 for $44.85 at Walmart. The game—which is $15 off its original price of $59.99—sees players use hearts to charm their enemies to fight alongside them. The game includes a co-op mode for up to four players to take control of Kirby and his friends. Of course, in true Kirby fashion, players will also be able to copy abilities and elements like water and wind to fight bosses and weaken their enemies. The game has been reviewed more than 3,000 times and is rated five stars.

Kirby Star Allies is on sale for $44.85 on Walmart.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the second best-selling Nintendo Switch game ever, with more than 39 million copies sold as of 2022. The game, which is the fifth installment in the Animal Crossing series, sees players control a character who moves to a deserted island after purchasing a getaway package from Tom Nook, a store owner who’s been a main character in the franchise since the first Animal Crossing game in 2001. Like past games in the franchise, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has characters complete assign tasks to develop the island as they choose, all the while developing a community of animal residents and gathering and crafting items for their home. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is on sale for $39 at Gamestop, which is $20 off of its original price of $59.99.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is on sale for $39 at Gamestop.

One of the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals of 2022 is Walmart’s Ring Fit Adventure, which is on sale for $70.99. The game—which is $16 off from its original price of $86.99—comes with a Ring-Con and a Leg Strap that players can connect their Joy-Cons to as they explore a fantastical adventure world and defeat bodybuilding dragon and his minions using real-life exercises. The game—which will be sure to work up a sweat with players—also includes mini games, such as crafting pottery with squats. Ring Fit Adventure has been reviewed more than 5,000 times and is rated five stars.

Ring Fit Adventure is on sale for $54.99 at Walmart.

One of the best Black Friday 2022 game deals is New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, which is on sale at Amazon for $41.99. The game—which is $18 (or 30 percent) off of its original price of $59.99—offers a variety of playable characters like Toadette (who is perfect for younger and less-experienced players) and Nabbit (who made his debut in the New Super Mario Bros. U games in New Super Luigi U.) The game invites players to explore the Mushroom Kingdom as they team up with a friend to accomplish challenges and complete maps. Need a boost? Have a teammate throw you! Along with its Challenges, the game also offers two more modes: Boost Rush and Coin Battle, for replayable fun. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe has been reviewed more than 2,000 times and is rated five stars.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

is on sale for $41.99 on Amazon.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41.99 Buy Now

