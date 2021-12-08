We Found The Best Nintendo Switch Deals For The Holidays—& They’re Not From Where You’d Think

Scroll To See More Images

If you or somebody you know can’t stop obsessing over Animal Crossing, Mario Kart and more video games, you probably have a Nintendo Switch on your Christmas wishlist.

The Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017 as a video game console that could be both used as a home console and a portable device thanks to its removable tablet that can either be taken on the go or connected to TV screens at home. The consoles also come with Joy-Con controllers (sort of like the new version of a Wii Remote) that can feature standard video game buttons and directional analog sticks, as well as motion sensing technology for versatile gameplay. Since its launch, the Nintendo Switch has become one of Nintendo’s best-selling consoles of all time, with more than 92 million units sold.

So what are the best Nintendo Switch holiday deals of 2021? Well, interestingly enough, they’re bundled ones. If you want the best bang for your buck when you’re looking to purchase this gaming system, you can’t do better than a bundle. This way, you get the actual device along with accessories like protective cases, games and more.

Where do you find these Nintendo Switch bundles? At QVC, of all places. The retailer has so many Nintendo Switch offerings, it’s hard to keep track of. And, since they aren’t necessarily known as an electronics hub, you won’t have to deal with as many sold-out models here. What’s more, QVC also offers flex spending, so you can choose a payment plan that fits within your budget. This way, you can pay in increments of around $100 rather than one straight-up $600 bill.

Read on for how to score Nintendo Switch consoles and games for Super Mario-level cheap this holiday season.

Nintendo Switch w/ Animal Crossing Protective Case & Accessories

QVC’s sale on the Nintendo Switch and Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle will save you $110 (or almost 20 percent) off from the original price of $629.96. While the amount still seems like a lot, the bundle includes a lot that makes it a good deal. Included in the bundle is the Nintendo Switch console with an Animal Crossing-themed dock featuring Tom Nook and his sons, Timmy and Tommy, on an island with a flag. The game also includes two Animal Crossing-colored, pastel pink and blue Joy-Con controllers and matching protective cases. There’s also a protective case for the Switch itself with a tempered glass screen protector to keep your purchase looking brand new longer. And, last but not least, the bundle includes a full game copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, one of Nintendo’s most popular games that became a best seller for the company in 2020 due to, well, you know.

Nintendo Switch w/ Starter Accessories & Voucher

If you’re buying a Nintendo Switch for your kid, your cousin, or you significant other, this starter kit is a more-than-safe bet on what bundle to get. It comes with all of the fixins—the console, controllers, HDMI cable, and AC adapter, an accessories kit, and a voucher to use and buy games with.

Considering the Nintendo Switch Console itself costs $400, this $500 bundle deal is a legit money-saver.

Nintendo Switch Lite with Pokémon Diamond Game& Accessories

Enter the world of Pikachu, Charizard and Squirtle with this Nintendo Switch Pokémon bundle. It includes the revamped Diamond game as well as the essentials—wireless controllers, charging cables, memory cards, and protective cases. Retailing for under $450, this bundle is one that we surely choose.