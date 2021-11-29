These Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday Deals Are Super Mario-Level Cheap & They’re Selling Out Fast

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you love games like Mario Kart, The Legend of Zelda and more, you may want to know about the best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals of 2021 to score this Thanksgiving.

The Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017 as a video game console that could be both used as a home console and a portable device thanks to its removable tablet that can either be taken on the go or connected to TV screens at home. The consoles also come with Joy-Con controllers (sort of like the new version of a Wii Remote) that can feature standard video game buttons and directional analog sticks, as well as motion sensing technology for versatile gameplay. Since its launch, the Nintendo Switch has become one of Nintendo’s best-selling consoles of all time, with more than 92 million units sold.

So what are the best Nintendo Swith Cyber Monday deals of 2021? Read on for how to score Nintendo Switch consoles and games for Super Mario-level cheap this holiday season.

Now, before we get into the best Nintendo Switch game deals for this Cyber Monday, it’s a good time to recommend buying an additional memory card so that you can keep all of your stellar progress up in real time, rather than having to sacrifice the strides you made in one game in order to upkeep the other. Over at Amazon, you can buy a 128GB card on sale right now for 43% off and save nearly $20 in the process.

Best Nintendo Switch Games Cyber Monday 2021 Deals

One of the best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday game deals of 2021 is Best Buy’s Ring Fit Adventure, which is on sale for $54.99. The game—which is $25 (or 30 percent) off from its original price of $79.99—comes with a Ring-Con and a Leg Strap that players can connect their Joy-Cons to as they explore a fantastical adventure world and defeat bodybuilding dragon and his minions using real-life exercises. The game—which will be sure to work up a sweat with players—also includes mini games, such as crafting pottery with squats. Ring Fit Adventure has been reviewed more than 5,000 times and is rated five stars.

Another excellent Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday 2021 game deal is Best Buy’s Mario Kart Live Home Circuit, which is on sale for $59.99. The game—which is $40 (or 40 percent) off its original price of $99—lets users connect their Nintendo Switch to a real-life Mario Kart that they can drive around in the real world, as Mario races on the Switch screen. The game also comes with Mario Kart-themed gates to customize their own real-world course, as well as a Luigi version for fans of Mario’s brother. The game has been reviewed more than 1,000 times and is rated 4.7 stars.

If you haven’t played Splatoon 2, take advantage of this Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday 2021 game deal. For Cyber Monday, Splatoon 2 is on sale for $39.99, which is $20 (or 33 percent) off of its original price of $59.99. In Splatoon 2, players play as squid kids called Inklings as they splat ink and claim turf. The 4-on-4 action shooter is color and chaotic (in the best way) and features both on-the-go turf wars and co-op modes like Salmon Run! The game also comes with a single-player campaign mode where the Inklings must take down the Octarian, while battling Salmonids on the side. Splatoon 2 has been reviewed more than 6,400 times and is rated 4.7 stars.

Another excellent Nintendo Switch 2021 Cyber Monday game deal is for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which is on sale at Best Buy for $39.99. The game—which is $20 (or 33 percent) off from its original price of $59.99—invites players to discover Hyrule like they’ve never een before. The game, which has been described as “boundary-breaking” and is acclaimed by critics, sees players travel across vast fields, through forests and to mountain peaks as they discover what has become of the kingdom of Hyrule. The open-air adventure style of the game is a true epic. The game has been reviewed more than 18,000 times and is rated 4.9 stars.

If you’re a Kirby main in Super Smash Bros. (who hasn’t been?), you may want to play one of the newest games from his original franchise, Kirby Star Allies, which is on sale for Cyber Monday 2021 for $39.99 at Amazon. The game—which is $20 (or 33 percent) off its original price of $59.99—sees players use hearts to charm their enemies to fight alongside them. The game includes a co-op mode for up to four players to take control of Kirby and his friends. Of course, in true Kirby fashion, players will also be able to copy abilities and elements like water and wind to fight bosses and weaken their enemies. The game has been reviewed more than 3,000 times and is rated five stars.

One of the best Cyber Monday 2021 game deals is New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, which is on sale at Amazon for $35. The game—which is $25 (or 40 percent) off of its original price of $59.99—offers a variety of playable characters like Toadette (who is perfect for younger and less-experienced players) and Nabbit (who made his debut in the New Super Mario Bros. U games in New Super Luigi U.) The game invites players to explore the Mushroom Kingdom as they team up with a friend to accomplish challenges and complete maps. Need a boost? Have a teammate throw you! Along with its Challenges, the game also offers two more modes: Boost Rush and Coin Battle, for replayable fun. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe has been reviewed more than 2,000 times and is rated five stars.

If you love The Legend of Zelda, you will love The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, which is on sale for Cyber Monday 2021 for $39 on Amazon. The game—which is $20 (or 33 percent) off of its original price of $59.99—sees Link explore a reimagined Koholint Island and collect instruments to awaken the Wind Fish to find a way home. Explore dungeons riddled with tricks, traps and enemies—including some from the Super Mario series (crossover alert!)—as you interact with locals and go on an adventure in this fun Nintendo Switch game. The game also includes a reawakened soundtrack to bring the Koholint Island to life. The game has been reviewed more than 1,000 times and is rated five stars.

