These Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals Are Super Mario-Level Cheap & They’re Selling Out Fast

If you love games like Mario Kart, The Legend of Zelda and more, you may want to know about the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals of 2021 to score this Thanksgiving.

The Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017 as a video game console that could be both used as a home console and a portable device thanks to its removable tablet that can either be taken on the go or connected to TV screens at home. The consoles also come with Joy-Con controllers (sort of like the new version of a Wii Remote) that can feature standard video game buttons and directional analog sticks, as well as motion sensing technology for versatile gameplay. Since its launch, the Nintendo Switch has become one of Nintendo’s best-selling consoles of all time, with more than 92 million units sold.

So what are the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals of 2021? Read on for how to score Nintendo Switch consoles and games for Super Mario-level cheap this holiday season.

Best Nintendo Switch Bundle Black Friday 2021 Deals

The best Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle deal of 2021 so far is Best Buy’s sale on the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle. The bundle is on sale for $299 and comes with a classic black Nintendo Switch console, two red and blue Joy-Con controllers, a full game download of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month subscription subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, where users can race friends (or stranger) online in Mario Kart, as well as play more than 100 classic NES and Super NES games, like the Super Mario Bros., Metroid, Kirby’s Adventure and Yoshi. The bundle also comes with a Joy-Con grip so players can connect their Joy-Con controllers or leave them separate for two players, as well as a Nintendo Switch dock to play their games on the TV or charge their console for on-the-go fun. The Best Buy Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle deal is $70 off (or 20 percent off) from the original price of $369.99.

The Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle is on sale for $299 at Best Buy.

Another awesome Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle deal is QVC’s sale on the Nintendo Switch and Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle. The bundle is on sale for $519.96, which is $110 (or almost 20 percent) off from the original price of $629.96. While the amount still seems like a lot, the bundle includes a lot that makes it a good deal. Included in the bundle is the Nintendo Switch console with an Animal Crossing-themed dock featuring Tom Nook and his sons, Timmy and Tommy, on an island with a flag. The game also includes two Animal Crossing-colored, pastel pink and blue Joy-Con controllers and matching protective cases. There’s also a protective case for the Switch itself with a tempered glass screen protector to keep your purchase looking brand new longer. And, last but not least, the bundle includes a full game copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, one of Nintendo’s most popular games that became a best seller for the company in 2020 due to, well, you know.

The Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle is on sale for $519.96 at QVC.

Best Nintendo Switch Games Black Friday 2021 Deals

One of the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals of 2021 is Best Buy’s Ring Fit Adventure, which is on sale for $54.99. The game—which is $25 (or 30 percent) off from its original price of $79.99—comes with a Ring-Con and a Leg Strap that players can connect their Joy-Cons to as they explore a fantastical adventure world and defeat bodybuilding dragon and his minions using real-life exercises. The game—which will be sure to work up a sweat with players—also includes mini games, such as crafting pottery with squats. Ring Fit Adventure has been reviewed more than 5,000 times and is rated five stars.

Ring Fit Adventure is on sale for $54.99 at Best Buy.

Another excellent Nintendo Switch Black Friday 2021 game deal is Best Buy’s Mario Kart Live Home Circuit, which is on sale for $59.99. The game—which is $40 (or 40 percent) off its original price of $99—lets users connect their Nintendo Switch to a real-life Mario Kart that they can drive around in the real world, as Mario races on the Switch screen. The game also comes with Mario Kart-themed gates to customize their own real-world course, as well as a Luigi version for fans of Mario’s brother. The game has been reviewed more than 1,000 times and is rated 4.7 stars.

Mario Kart Live Home Circuit is on sale for $59.99 at Best Buy.

If you haven’t played Splatoon 2, take advantage of this Nintendo Switch Black Friday 2021 game deal. For Black Friday, Splatoon 2 is on sale for $39.99, which is $20 (or 33 percent) off of its original price of $59.99. In Splatoon 2, players play as squid kids called Inklings as they splat ink and claim turf. The 4-on-4 action shooter is color and chaotic (in the best way) and features both on-the-go turf wars and co-op modes like Salmon Run! The game also comes with a single-player campaign mode where the Inklings must take down the Octarian, while battling Salmonids on the side. Splatoon 2 has been reviewed more than 6,400 times and is rated 4.7 stars.

Splatoon 2 is on sale for $39.99 at Best Buy.

Another excellent Nintendo Switch 2021 Black Friday game deal is for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which is on sale at Best Buy for $39.99. The game—which is $20 (or 33 percent) off from its original price of $59.99—invites players to discover Hyrule like they’ve never een before. The game, which has been described as “boundary-breaking” and is acclaimed by critics, sees players travel across vast fields, through forests and to mountain peaks as they discover what has become of the kingdom of Hyrule. The open-air adventure style of the game is a true epic. The game has been reviewed more than 18,000 times and is rated 4.9 stars.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is on sale for $39.99 at Best Buy.