Nine West and Sophie Theallet Collab: Pretty And Parisian

Nine West is prime real estate for collaborations and their choice of designer for Spring 2011 is enchanting in just the most French of ways. The shoe brand brought in CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner Sophie Theallet for the adorably named collection, Sophie from Paris Takes a Trip to NYC.”

I chatted with Sophie and Nine West Creative Director Fred Allard, whose French accented banter is almost as charming as the collection’s raffia handbags. Upon their first meeting, Sophie explains, “He laughed at my accent, my French accent. So I looked at him, and I moved on. And I wasnt even interested to talk with that guy anymore. And after Nine West contacted me to do a collaboration.. I saw him and I was like oh nooo…And in fact we connect very well,” she laughed.

“We warmed up,” Fred continued.

“Yes, and we became very close,” Sophie explained.

And the inspiration behind the pretty collection? “It’s inspired by New York and by Paris because Im French, so it’s meant to give that love of New York and Paris together. I designed the French stripe and we worked together to find the best shape and to make it happen and Fred was really, really helpful to make my dreams come true,” Theallet explains.

The Sophie Theallet for Nine West footwear collection includes summer-ready pieces ranging from a ballet flat to double platform sandals, wedges and two satchels available in whimsical stripes and raffia in pink and brown tones. The pieces retail for $79 for flats to $109 for an espadrille. Click through for the full story.