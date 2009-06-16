Nine Inch Nails Play Last US Show at Bonnaroo

Umm okay so maybe I’m like eighteen TiVoed episodes behind in Gossip Girl but does anyone else remember the episode when Lily and Rufus compare their “to do did lists”? Freakin’ Trent Reznor from Nine Inch Nails is on Lily’s list.

Anyway, I digress. My point is Trent Reznor got a little misty eyed at Bonnaroo as he announced (again) that this is the last time Nine Inch Nails will tour and that Bonnaroo is their last show in the United States. Reznor kind of sounded like a high school senior trying to break up with his girlfriend before they leave for college, “Don’t be sad, I’ll keep going… It’s just that I think I’d lose my fucking mind if I kept doing this.”

Chances are though, like any other difficult break up: Nine Inch Nails will come running back if only to fool around once at a beer pong tournament on the beach.