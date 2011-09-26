Nina Sky Models Exclusive Style by MadeMe x Schott NYC

Classic Americana-meets-downtown street style with this exclusive collaboration for MadeMexSchottNYC.

Schott, an iconic American leather label has beenrenownedfor its handmade pieces since 1913. Later becomingsynonymous with the punk rock movement in the 70s and 80s. Enter: MadeMe the perfect modern propagator of the Schott credo.

The two have now come together to design theMadeMexSchottNYC Custom Women’sPerfectoMotorcycle Jacket. This one-of-a-kind piece features a cotton Liberty of London EdenhamFloral Pattern Lining (which cannot be replicated) to contrast the black, lambskin leather exterior. The slim, cropped custom fit and trademarkSchottNYC details make this jacket the one-to-own. The product is made in the good ole’ USA and is available for a limited time only viawww.mademeclothing.com.

Nina Sky, a fan of both lines, was happy to model the style for the lookbook shot by William Yan. Check out the photographs above — if you’re in the market for a leather jacket this season (which we all know is a must-have) look no further.