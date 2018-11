Perfume ads are rife with sexy makeouts, French music and half naked models, which makes Nina Ricci’s video for L’Air perfume by perennial “it” kid Ryan McGinley that much more rad.

It’s all sweet and charming and lovely, starring Carey Mulligan look-a-like Noreen Carmody and set to “After Hours” by The Velvet Underground. It’s so Paris and pretty like a one minute love story watch on.