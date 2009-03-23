INVESTMENT PIECE: Nina Ricci silk spaghetti strap gown, $6,290, at net-a-porter.com

SWEET JUSTIFICATION: Olivier Theyskens is without doubt a uniquely talented and skillful designer. While he has exceeded expectations at Nina Ricci by designing items that capture the romantic, luxurious, classic and ethereal feel of the house, his Fall 2009 collection will be his last. Now, it is all the more important to snag one of his amazing pieces now before they become extinct. This watercolor print dress in a romantic lavender hue is a perfectly delicate, simplistically elegant dress to be worn to the most special of occasions and to be cherished forever.



COST PER WEAR (if worn 5 times over a lifetime): $1,048.33