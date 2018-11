Vanity Fair’s Society and Style blog posted a photo today of a mystery fashionista wearing the insane Nina Ricci shoes. Ya know…the ones that look like glittery versions of the Predator. The blog challenges its readers to guess who wore the shoes Wednesday night at The Standard Hotel in NYC. Here are our guesses as to who would be chic, edgy, and balanced enough to wear them (but we’re ahem, 90 percent sure it’s the first one).

Daphne Guiness

Victoria Beckham

Lady Gaga

Rihanna

Thoughts?