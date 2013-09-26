Topless Feminist Protestors Crash the Nina Ricci Show in Paris

At last, something interesting has happened during Fashion Month. In the middle of Nina Ricci’s Spring 2014 show during Paris Fashion Week just now, two protestors stormed the runway, topless and with “FASHION” scrawled across their chests in black paint. One of them even grabbed a model. How exciting!

The ladies in question are from the Ukrainian feminist protest group Femen, and they hopped on the runway and started running amuck and grabbing models all in the name of speaking out against the “sexualization of fashion.”

In the photos above and below—via AP Fashion’s Twitter—you can clearly see the protestors on the runway, as well as one of them who grabs a model, who is “startled” by the woman’s advance. She doesn’t look the least bit startled to us, but there’s nothing more chic than keeping your composure while you’re being attacked by a probably-crazy feminist protestor, right?