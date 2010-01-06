Nina Ricci: Designer Olivier Theyskens to Release Book

The Amazon Kindle may be practical for the subway, your purse, and everyday life, but at the end of an exhausting day there’s nothing quite as satisfying as curling up with your favorite blanket, and a really beautiful fashion book. From the hard cover, to that new book smell, to the exquisite photography…you just can’t recreate that on anything but a published page. Our latest fashion book obsession is Olivier Theyskens: The Other Side of the Picture, which pens the life of Nina Ricci’s iconic designer.

Since it will only take you a cozy night or two to read the 18o pages, here are a few other books you should snatch up to make this winter a bit more fashionable.



1. Influence, by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, $35, at barnesandnoble.com



Whether you’re a fan of the twins or not, this book holds fascinating interviews with some of the greats; Terry Richardson, Diane von Furstenberg, and Karl Lagerfeld to name a few.

2. Mario Testino, by Mario Testino, $38.47, at barnesandnoble.com



If you crave a glossy page rather than text, follow one of the best fashion photographers in the business through his most beautiful work.



3. 100 Years of Fashion Illustration by Cally Blackman, $40, at amazon.com



Travel back in time through the history of fashion illustration and witness some of the most beautiful sketches you’ve ever seen.



4. The Little Black Book of Style by Nina Garcia, $19.99, at amazon.com



Any Project Runway fan lives for Nina’s blunt comments, and her book will give your own style a dose of her “no mercy” approach.

5. The Sartorialist by Scott Schuman, $25, at barnesandnoble.com



Support your favorite street style blog and take a look at his favorite shots; you might even see a friend or two!

6. Coco Chanel and Igor Stravinsky by Chris Greenhalgh, $15, at borders.com



A steamy read into the illicit affair between Coco and Igor. Maybe not too much about fashion, but certainly not lacking in entertainment.

7. Louis Vuitton: Art, Fashion, and Architecture, $85, at borders.com



Study the close relationship between luxury and art, a fusion that the infamous LV logo has certainly come to explore.

8. The Teen Vogue Handbook; An Insider’s Guide to Careers in Fashion, $24.95, at borders.com



For anyone who’s currently a fashion intern, or dreams of someday taking Anna Wintour’s job, this book gives real advice to those who have the fashion bug.



9. Backstage Dior by Roxeanne Lowit, $125, at barnesandnoble.com



With a foreward by John Galliano himself, this coffee table book gives you an in-depth look at what it’s like, well, backstage at Dior.

10. 100 Contemporary Fashion Designers by Terry Jones, $59.99, at barnesandnoble.com



Here’s your fashion crash course to knowing any and every designer you’ve ever heard about. Consider it Cliff Notes for fashion.

