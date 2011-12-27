Nina Garcia Takes A Page From The Lagerfeld Playbook

It appears that Moda Operandi is irresistible to all of the fashion elite. Nina Garcia announced via Twitter yesterday that she is now on the advisory board of the new flash-fashion sale site that’s making a lot of noise (considering that its already poached Marie Claire‘s previous Accessories Director, Taylor Tomasi Hill).

In true Karl Lagerfeld form, Nina will not be departing from her post as Style Director from Marie Claire or Project Runway, but simply adding this to her repertoire of responsibilities. We have to say, it’s nice to see that there were no hard feelings with Hill jumping ship to join Moda and is keeping it in the MC family.

(P.S. Be sure to see check out our IT Kids of 2011 feature to see what Moda Operandi’s CEO Aslaug Magnusdottir has to say about the website and the secret ingredient that’s making everyone go ga-ga over it!)

