Nina Garcia Speaks Out Against Crocs

I’ve always admired Nina Garcia. From working her magic over at Marie Claire tojudging Project Runway to becoming a style consultant for Target — she’s quite the workaholic. But the industry veteran has some how found time in her busy schedule to give some style tips!

Garcia gives the go-ahead on open toed shoes in the winter, but only when worn with tights. Ladies, Nina would also like you to splurge on a black shift dress and make sure it’s tailored to the T — and we couldn’t agree more! The fashionable lady also reminds us that Coco Chanel still gives great advice — before leaving the house always take off one piece of jewelry.

Garcia gives us a few fashion DON’TSas well. For instance, don’t wear a trend for the sake of wearing a trend. Also, and this is the kicker (because I swear I’ve said this before), no one and I repeat no one overthe age 1o should be purchasingCrocs. Amen! Keep on keeping on lady!

[Racked]

Photo c/o Sipa