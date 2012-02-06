Nina Garcia Channels Her Inner Bugs Bunny, Designer Style

With an ironic Mickey Mouse t-shirt being a staple in any hipster’s closet, it was only a matter of time until cartoon characters went chic. Laying the groundwork for such trend is clearly none other than Marie Claire’s Fashion Director, Nina Garcia.

Posted on her awesome blog yesterday, the fashion guru was snapped wearing an adorable pair of lace bunny ears during a late afternoon shoot. We think this is basically what would happen if Chanel and Bugs Bunny procreated. We love that Nina isn’t afraid to take risks (and she looks like she’s having an awesome time doing it!)

We’re wondering if there’s time to scoop up a pair of these babies before fashion week begins…we’re positive this would be street style gold.